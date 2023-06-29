Melanie Lynskey Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Julian Sands: ‘I Will Never Forget You’

Melanie Lynskey is mourning the death of Julian Sands.

The 65-year-old actor was confirmed dead on Tuesday after going missing in January while hiking California's Mount Baldy.

Penning a heartfelt tribute to Sands on Instagram Wednesday, Lynskey, 46, recalled their first meeting and Sands’ breakout role in 1985’s A Room with a View.

“Julian Sands. I met you on the set of Rose Red in 2000,” the Yellowjackets star’s post began alongside a sepia-tone photo of the pair dancing. “A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you. When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had.”

Lynskey went on to detail the pair’s friendship and how Sands surprised her one night by taking her to the opera. “We became fast friends. You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs,” she continued. “You found out I’d never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned.”



“In return, I played you the entirety of Dr Dre’s ‘2001’, made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, both of whom were only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT and oh no whatever would I do.”

Lynskey concluded her post, “You were gracious and patient and tons of fun. We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones. ❤️.”

Melanie Lynskey and Julian Sands in the "Red Rose" with Matt Keeslar, Nancy Travis, Kimberly J. Brown, Emily Deschanel, Judith Ivey. Alamy

Actress Selma Blair also remembered Sands, writing in the comments section, “A beautiful tribute. A remarkable man. ✨.”



On Tuesday, the San Fernando Sheriff's Department confirmed that remains found by recreational hikers in the area of Mount Baldy over the weekend were that of Sands.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results," the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a statement. "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr. Sands."

As Well as A Room with a View, the British actor is best known for roles in 1989's Warlock and 1990's Arachnophobia.

Sands is best known for his breakout role in 1985's A Room with a View. charley gallay/wireimage

On television, Sands had roles on Smallville, 24 and Crossbones and he lent his voice to the animated series Jackie Chan Adventures.

He was previously married to journalist Sarah Sands, with whom he shared son Henry. He married author Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990, and they had daughters Natalya and Imogen.

A keen hiker, Sands was first reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on Jan. 13, by his wife Evgenia.

The actor's brother Nick said in January that he believed Sands, whom he affectionately calls "Jules," was "gone," telling the Craven Herald & Pioneer on Jan. 24, "He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone."