Melanie Hamrick Reveals Mick Jagger Gave Her a 'Promise Ring' amid Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)

The former ballerina, whose debut novel 'First Position' is out this week, also shares her thoughts on marriage

By
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 03:35PM EDT
Mick Jagger , Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty / Roy Rochlin/Getty

Melanie Hamrick may be rocking a sparkling diamond on her ring finger, but it's not what you think.

The former ballerina, who released her debut novel First Position this week, tells PEOPLE that while the ring is a gift from her longtime partner Mick Jagger, it doesn't mean they're headed down the aisle anytime soon.

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she says. "But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

Hamrick, 36, and Jagger, 79, first met in 2014, and welcomed their son Deveraux Octavian Basil in 2016. But does she ever see herself getting married?

"I don’t know," she says. "I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

She and the Rolling Stones rocker previously teamed up for the 2019 ballet Porte Rouge, for which Hamrick picked the music (all from the Rolling Stones catalog) and did the choreography.

Though she says the couple "had a lot of fun working on it" and she'd "definitely" collaborate with Jagger again in the future, it's not next in line.

"I've been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it's kind of fun," she says. "We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better. You're working with the person all day, and then you're with them at night. It's like, too much of each other. And then it's nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn't in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work."

Melanie Hamrick Ballerina Feature
Melanie Hamrick.

Andres de Lara

The newly minted author spent 15 years as a member of the corps de ballet before her 2019 retirement from the American Ballet Theater. With her daily life now almost entirely out of the spotlight, Hamrick says she deeply values her privacy.

While she'll occasionally share videos of a jubilant Deveruax showing off his dance moves, she prefers to keep her family off the grid.

"If we didn’t have social media, then no one would know anything about your life. So I guess it's, why don't we keep it as it would be if there wasn’t social media and share the things that you want to share,” she says. "I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone's home is private."

Hamrick says she, Deveraux and Jagger are "nomads all over the place"; she speaks to PEOPLE from France, but says they travel often to England, New York and Florida, and they'll continue to do so until it’s time for Deveraux to settle down at school.

Related Articles
Russell Simmons
All About Russell Simmons' Family Drama, Involving Kimora Lee Simmons and Their 2 Daughters
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says She Went to 'Marriage Counseling' Pre-Divorce and Knew It 'Wasn't Going to' Work (Exclusive)
Imagine Dragons
Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Imagine Dragons Documentary Film Chronicling Their 'One in a Billion' Shot (Exclusive)
Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Is in a 'Loving' Same-Sex Relationship of 8 Years: 'Imperative That I Speak My Truth'
Cyndi Lauper performing at a WNEW Christmas Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 19, 1986.
Cyndi Lauper Says She Recorded 'True Colors' to 'Feel Better' After Her Friend Died of AIDS (Exclusive)
Missy Elliot for Essence
Missy Elliott Says 'It's OK to Say' I'm 'Not OK': 'We All Go Through S—'
Kesha for Self magazine
Kesha Opens Up About Her 'Amazing' Boyfriend and Why She Wants to Keep the Relationship Private
Kaley Cuoco's ex husband Carl Cook engaged
Karl Cook Engaged Nearly 2 Years After Splitting with Kaley Cuoco: 'Deep Happiness and Love'
Latto is July/August "Skin Issue" Cover Star for Cosmopolitan Magazine
Latto Explains Why She Keeps Her Boyfriend's Identity Private: 'Everything Else' Is 'Front and Center'
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Break Up After 3 Months as Source Says Singer Is Keeping $80K Necklace (Exclusive)
Devon Ashley Allman wedding credit Molly McCauley
Devon Allman Marries Dr. Ashley Eavenson on Sprawling Missouri Estate: See the Wedding Photos (Exclusive)
Adele
Adele Says She Developed Jock Itch from Sweating 'a Lot' in Her Spanx Onstage
Paul McCartney and John Lennon
Paul McCartney Opens Up About John Lennon's 'Really Tragic Life' and Admiring His 'Vulnerability'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Shares Smiling Selfie with Husband Sam Asghari as He Shows Off New Buzz Cut
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Engaged: 'Can't Wait to Love You Forever'
Ed Sheeran attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere; Shawn Mendes attends the presentation of 'Classics Reborn'
Shawn Mendes Joins Ed Sheeran on Stage for First Performance in 'Year and a Half': 'A Bit Speechless'