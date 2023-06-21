Melanie Hamrick Reveals Mick Jagger Gave Her a 'Promise Ring' amid Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)

Melanie Hamrick may be rocking a sparkling diamond on her ring finger, but it's not what you think.

The former ballerina, who released her debut novel First Position this week, tells PEOPLE that while the ring is a gift from her longtime partner Mick Jagger, it doesn't mean they're headed down the aisle anytime soon.

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she says. "But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

Hamrick, 36, and Jagger, 79, first met in 2014, and welcomed their son Deveraux Octavian Basil in 2016. But does she ever see herself getting married?

"I don’t know," she says. "I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

She and the Rolling Stones rocker previously teamed up for the 2019 ballet Porte Rouge, for which Hamrick picked the music (all from the Rolling Stones catalog) and did the choreography.

Though she says the couple "had a lot of fun working on it" and she'd "definitely" collaborate with Jagger again in the future, it's not next in line.

"I've been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it's kind of fun," she says. "We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better. You're working with the person all day, and then you're with them at night. It's like, too much of each other. And then it's nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn't in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work."

Melanie Hamrick. Andres de Lara

The newly minted author spent 15 years as a member of the corps de ballet before her 2019 retirement from the American Ballet Theater. With her daily life now almost entirely out of the spotlight, Hamrick says she deeply values her privacy.

While she'll occasionally share videos of a jubilant Deveruax showing off his dance moves, she prefers to keep her family off the grid.

"If we didn’t have social media, then no one would know anything about your life. So I guess it's, why don't we keep it as it would be if there wasn’t social media and share the things that you want to share,” she says. "I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone's home is private."

Hamrick says she, Deveraux and Jagger are "nomads all over the place"; she speaks to PEOPLE from France, but says they travel often to England, New York and Florida, and they'll continue to do so until it’s time for Deveraux to settle down at school.