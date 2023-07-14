Melanie Griffith’s Lookalike Daughter Stella Shares Fun Bikini Snap on Instagram — See the Pic!

Stella shared a series of images of a getaway with friends with her Instagram followers

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Published on July 14, 2023 04:55PM EDT
Stella Banderas bikini pic
Photo:

Stella Banderas/Instagram

Stella Banderas is flaunting her summer fun as she sits poolside in a recent Instagram post.

The 26-year-old daughter of actor parents Melanie Griffith, 65, and Antonio Banderas, 62, posted a series of film images on Thursday to her over 200,000 followers. The first photo captures Stella looking angelic under the sun in a tiny black bikini.

“🫀,” she captioned the post simply.

With her light brown locks tied back loosely, allowing the wind to lift up her curtain bangs and reveal her makeup-free face, Stella glares into the camera with her hands on her hips. She and a friend are sitting against a backdrop of trees as they catch some rays in what appears to be a European vacation spot.

The Lightbound founder also shared several photos of friends and snaps of the scenery.

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith with their daughter Stella

Melanie Griffith Instagram

Stella is Banderas’ only child, but is one of Griffith’s four children. Griffith also has son Alexander, whom she shares with ex-husband Steven Bauer; actress daughter Dakota Johnson, whom she shares with ex-husband Don Johnson; and stepson Jesse Johnson. 

In 2015, Griffith and Banderas finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage, but have remained on good terms — the actor even calls his ex-wife his “best friend.”

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas during Cannes 2002

J. Vespa/WireImage

On Monday, Griffith stepped out in Los Angeles to show off her new inking that replaced her “Antonio Banderas” tattoo. Photos revealed that she has swapped her old heart-shaped tattoo featuring her actor ex-husband’s name with a crossword-style one bearing her four children’s names.

Griffith dressed casually for her outing, sporting a black tank top, white maxi skirt, black sunglasses and a pair of black fingerless gloves.

In March, Griffith shared two snapshots of herself and Banderas spending time with their daughter at a restaurant.

“Surrounding our Stella with love ♥️ @stellabanderasgriffith @antoniobanderas,” the Working Girl actress wrote on Instagram.

Griffith started the process of removing her tattoo — which she got in the 1990s, and featured a thin heart shape containing a pattern and the word "Antonio" — in 2014.

In June of that year, the actress stepped out at the 60th Taormina Film Festival in Italy with Banderas’ name no longer visible inside the heart.

