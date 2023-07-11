Melanie Griffith Swaps Antonio Banderas Tattoo for Ink Bearing Names of Her 4 Kids

Melanie Griffith has replaced her Antonio Banderas tattoo with a new sentimental inking.

The actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, where photographs revealed that she has swapped her old heart-shaped tattoo featuring her actor ex-husband’s name with a crossword-style one bearing her four children’s monikers.

The newer tattoo features the first names of her kids: daughter Stella, whom she shares with Banderas; son Alexander, whom she shares with ex-husband Steven Bauer; actress daughter Dakota Johnson, whom she shares with ex-husband Don Johnson; and stepson Jesse Johnson.

Griffith, 65, dressed casually for her outing, sporting a black tank top, white maxi skirt, black sunglasses and a pair of black fingerless gloves.

From L: Alexander Bauer, Antonio Banderas, Jesse Johnson, Dakota Johnson, Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith and Stella Banderas on June 3, 2012 in Burbank, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

She and Banderas, 62, finalized their divorce in 2015 after splitting the previous year.

They shared in a joint statement at the time of their separation, “We have thoughtfully and consensually decided to finalize our almost twenty years marriage in a loving and friendly manner honoring and respecting each other, our family and friends and the beautiful time we have spent together.”

The former couple, who wed in 1996, have remained close since their split. In 2019, Puss in Boots star Banderas told PEOPLE that he will always have love for his ex-wife.

“Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend,” he said. “I love her and will love her until the day I die. She’s my family.”



He added, “I am not married with Melanie anymore, but she is my family. She is probably one of my best friends, if not the best friend that I have. My family is there, Dakota, Little Estella and Alexander.”

In March, Griffith shared two snapshots of herself and Banderas spending time with their daughter at a restaurant.

“Surrounding our Stella with love ♥️ @stellabanderasgriffith @antoniobanderas,” the Working Girl actress wrote on Instagram.

Griffith started the process of removing her tattoo — which she got in the 1990s, and featured a thin heart shape containing a pattern and the word "Antonio" — in 2014.



In June of that year, the actress stepped out at the 60th Taormina Film Festival in Italy with Banderas’ name no longer visible inside the heart.

