Melania Trump Wants Donald to Fight Charges 'to the End' — but Don't Expect Public Remarks (Exclusive Source)

As Donald Trump faces escalating legal troubles, sources tell PEOPLE his wife, Melania Trump, is not pleased.

“Melania is upset and unhappy about last week’s federal indictment of her husband,” a source close to the former president's camp tells PEOPLE. “Like her husband she wishes these legal issues would go away.”

The former president made his first appearance at a Miami courthouse Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned, just a few days after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

In an unsealed, 38-count indictment, prosecutors allege Trump, 76, retained over 100 classified documents after leaving the White House and lied to his own attorneys (and, in some cases, instructed them to lie) to attempt to obstruct the investigation and hide that he was possessing some of the documents.

Boxes containing documents are pictured in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago. US DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old former first lady remains focused on her son and family amid her husband's mounting legal issues, which also includes earlier charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney, and a potentially looming summer indictment in the Georgia election vote counting case.

“She doesn’t want anything to do with any of it,” the source says.

They add: “Although her husband feels the legal issues are witch-hunts, she prefers to stay away from making many comments as some of the recent evidence, especially in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, is quite damaging.”

The source says Melania is told that the legal problems her husband faces now are mainly politically partisan attacks, but she mostly keeps quiet about it.

“As is her way, Melania remains cool and aloof and prefers to go about her business,” the source says. “The recent indictment does not involve her, and while she may feel the evidence is damaging and that he has a rough road ahead, she has lived with other public humiliation for many years, including the sex scandals.”

The source believes that Melania has a way of keeping her own life on track, even amid the chaos around her.

“She continues moving ahead,” the source says. “In her own way, she is strong.”

Another source agrees that Melania leads her own life yet usually supports her husband publicly if she has to.

“Melania does what is expected but down deep is fed up with all of the legal issues,” another source with knowledge about Melania’s frame of mind tells PEOPLE. “She wants his legal team to fight this to the end and hopefully end the fight.

Meanwhile, a legal source tells PEOPLE that Trump is struggling to find legal counsel to represent him in the documents case. “One of his PAC heads has called six law firms in Florida to represent the former president and they all said no,” the source told PEOPLE, adding: “He is still looking desperately.”

