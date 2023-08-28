Why Melania Trump Remains Silent on Husband Donald's Mug Shot: 'She Pays Only So Much Attention' (Exclusive)

According to sources, the former president's legal issues are not the only thing Melania is focusing on right now

By
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda Marx is a writer and reporter for PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 12:59PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause Ivana Trump, New York, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Donald Trump (left), Melania Trump. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/AP/Shutterstock

Melania Trump has taken her husband's many legal issues in stride since leaving the White House. And according to sources, she's maintaining a similar attitude on the heels of Donald Trump's latest indictment out of Georgia and the release of his historic mug shot on Thursday.

“Melania knows who her husband is, and while she deplores the indictments as much as her husband, she wouldn’t be surprised by his mug shot or make comments about it,” a Trump family source tells PEOPLE.

A source in New York-Palm Beach social circles agrees, saying Melania is not easily upset or surprised by anything her husband does.

“Melania is busy with her son and family and she pays only so much attention to these issues which captivate the media,” a social source tells PEOPLE. “Of course these criminal charges are embarrassing to Melania and to Donald, but life goes on and each reacts to stress in different ways.”

Former President Donald Trump. Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Former President Donald Trump's mug shot, taken Aug. 24, 2023.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

While the former president continues campaigning for another term in the White House and managing his myriad legal troubles, Melania remains focused on her 17-year-old son, Barron, and life as a mom in Palm Beach.

“Remember Melania is a mom with a not-yet-adult son to protect," one source says. "A mug shot that everyone is talking about is just one more issue to wade through.”

That the mug shot has been publicly released, the source adds, "does not upset her any more than anything else that has happened with Donald and his legal cases.”

“She also knows he loves to be the center of attention whether the subject is good or bad. He has been this way since the day she met him," the source adds.

The source tells PEOPLE that Melania remains an ally of her husband, but privately focuses on her own life and that of her son.

“Melania is good at taking care of business at hand which includes her own life, the life of her son, and the lives of her close family members,” the source says. “She would not stand in a circle of people she knows and openly comment on the lawsuits or the mug shot. She will have her way of dealing with this and anything else publicly when she feels like it.”

But despite Melania's silence, the source believes she shares her husband’s view — and anger — that most of these legal issues are “election interference by his political rivals.”

“Melania hates all of the legal problems but understands how her husband uses adversity to his advantage,” the source says. “She knows the mug shot is sending both a f--- you message to his enemies as well as a kiss to his flock.”

As the campaign continues, and the legal trials begin in earnest, the former first lady is expected to remain out of the spotlight.

“Melania does her best to duck the media and stay out of the issues surrounding this case and the others,” a Trump family source tells PEOPLE. “It’s just one more issue to get beyond.”

