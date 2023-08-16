Melania Trump Carries On After Georgia Indictment: 'Another Problem for Her Husband, Not for Her' (Exclusive)

Melania Trump is continuing to keep a distance from the legal troubles of her husband, former President Donald Trump, according to a social source.

“Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny,” the source tells PEOPLE.

“She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it,” says the source. “She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life.”



Then-President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 27, 2020. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

The former first lady, 53, has spent the majority of her summer in Manhattan, while her husband, 77, has been playing golf in New Jersey, campaigning around the country, and denying the charges that have been brought against him by the justice system.

“Melania has a small circle of family and very few trusted friends," the social source says. "Unlike others who belong to her husband’s clubs, she doesn’t rely on outside stimulants to guide her daily life. She has her son, other family members, and select friends."

"So this fourth indictment is another problem for her husband. Not for her," the source adds.

A second source close to Melania says it's unclear where the former first lady was on Monday night when the latest indictment against her husband dropped — the former president was at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club — but confirms that she tends to favor New York City over New Jersey.



Donald Trump on the day of his first arraignment, in New York City, on April 4, 2023. CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The fourth indictment against President Trump out of Fulton County, Georgia, charged him with 13 felony counts, including racketeering (a violation of the Georgia RICO Act), filing false documents, and false statements and writings.

Trump is facing a total of 91 criminal counts between four investigations, some of which have potential to land him in prison if convicted. Violating the Georgia RICO Act, classified as a “serious felony,” carries a minimum sentence of five years.

The only route to clemency in Georgia comes after at least five years from the date of sentencing and requires approval from the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Presidents and governors don't have the power to pardon in Georgia.

