Mel Gibson Joins the John Wick Universe in Action-Packed Trailer for Prequel Series 'The Continental'

The hotel-for-assassins at the center of Keanu Reeves' John Wick movies has a long history.



On Wednesday, Peacock released the official trailer for its new John Wick spinoff miniseries The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which meets series favorite Winston (Colin Woodell) in the 1970s as he works his way through New York City's criminal underworld.

In the trailer, a man named Cormac (Mel Gibson) tasks Winston with recovering an object stolen from the Continental by Winston's brother Frankie that Cormac describes as "very important to a lot of dangerous people."

Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Winston then sets off to find Frankie and assist him in escaping Cormac and the Continental's wrath. The two assemble a team of criminals and fighters to go to war for control of the action film series' famous hotel itself.

An official synopsis for the miniseries reads its three parts "will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott."



Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

In the series, Winston — whom Ian McShane portrays across the four main John Wick films — is "dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind," the synopsis adds. "Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

John Wick series producer Basil Iwanyk noted in a statement that the new Continental prequel series will "finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world" in a break from the four movies starring Reeves, which he said take place over the span of only three months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe. Action that’s crazy cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans," Iwanyk added. "And what I love the most: a vision of ‘70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for."



Peacock/Starz Entertainment

Aside from Woodall and Gibson, Ayomide Adegun also costars as a younger version of Charon, the character portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in the John Wick movies. The new three-part series also stars Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain,, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene. The series was co-created by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons.

The Continental is not the only spinoff set in the John Wick universe. Ana de Armas is expected to star in a spinoff film titled Ballerina, in which she will play her own revenge-seeking assassin, with Reeves, 58, expected to reprise his role as John Wick once more in the film.



The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres on Peacock Sept. 22.