Mel Gibson Joins the John Wick Universe in Action-Packed Trailer for Prequel Series 'The Continental'

'The Continental: From the World of John Wick' premieres on Peacock Sept. 22

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 11:41AM EDT

The hotel-for-assassins at the center of Keanu Reeves' John Wick movies has a long history.

On Wednesday, Peacock released the official trailer for its new John Wick spinoff miniseries The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which meets series favorite Winston (Colin Woodell) in the 1970s as he works his way through New York City's criminal underworld.

In the trailer, a man named Cormac (Mel Gibson) tasks Winston with recovering an object stolen from the Continental by Winston's brother Frankie that Cormac describes as "very important to a lot of dangerous people."

THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK -- "Night 1" -- Pictured: Colin Woodell as Winston Scott

Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Winston then sets off to find Frankie and assist him in escaping Cormac and the Continental's wrath. The two assemble a team of criminals and fighters to go to war for control of the action film series' famous hotel itself.

An official synopsis for the miniseries reads its three parts "will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott."

THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK -- "Night 2" Pictured: (l-r) Mel Gibson as Cormac, Katie McGrath as Adjudicator

Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

In the series, Winston — whom Ian McShane portrays across the four main John Wick films — is "dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind," the synopsis adds. "Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

John Wick series producer Basil Iwanyk noted in a statement that the new Continental prequel series will "finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world" in a break from the four movies starring Reeves, which he said take place over the span of only three months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe. Action that’s crazy cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans," Iwanyk added. "And what I love the most: a vision of ‘70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for."

The Continental from the World of John Wick - tv poster

Peacock/Starz Entertainment

Aside from Woodall and Gibson, Ayomide Adegun also costars as a younger version of Charon, the character portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in the John Wick movies. The new three-part series also stars Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain,, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene. The series was co-created by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons.

The Continental is not the only spinoff set in the John Wick universe. Ana de Armas is expected to star in a spinoff film titled Ballerina, in which she will play her own revenge-seeking assassin, with Reeves, 58, expected to reprise his role as John Wick once more in the film.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres on Peacock Sept. 22.

Related Articles
SUITS -- "Tiny Violin" Episode 715 Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross
Why 'Suits' Season 9 Isn't on Netflix — And Where to Watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gal Gadot Netflix featurette
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gal Gadot Have Explosive Chemistry in Funny Netflix Clip (Exclusive)
LaKeith Stanfield in "The Changeling," premiering September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+
LaKeith Stanfield Is a New Dad with a Missing Wife in Chilling First Trailer for 'The Changeling'
Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler Has Streetside Reunion with 'Parks and Recreation' Costar Rashida Jones: 'Ann and Leslie 4Eva'
Greta Gerwig attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Will 'Barbie' Have a Sequel After Making $1 Billion? Greta Gerwig Wants to 'Go Back to Barbie Land'
"'Welcome to Plathville' Is Back! Ethan and Olivia Plath Continue to Struggle and Kim Has a New Man (Exclusive)
'Welcome to Plathville' Is Back! Ethan and Olivia Plath Continue to Struggle and Kim Has a New Man (Exclusive)
'Sitting in Bars with Cake' movie still
See Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'zion in Emotional Trailer for 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie' Would 'Make a Billion Dollars' in Early Pitch Meeting
Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale attend the premiere of 'High School Musical 3: Senior Year' at the Village Jam Factory
How 'HSMTMTS' Addressed Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's Absence in Season 4
Keanu Reeves seems a world away from his fresh-faced look as Neo in 'The Matrix' film series as he cuts a rather scruffy, bearded appearance during his European holiday out in Capri.
Keanu Reeves Vacations off the Coast of Italy with His Younger Sister Kim Reeves
Shannon Storms Beador Denies Being 'Kicked Out' of a Bar After Shouting 'Argument' with Ex's Daughter
Shannon Storms Beador Denies Being 'Kicked Out' of a Bar After Shouting 'Argument' with Ex's Daughter
Keanu Reeves seems a world away from his fresh-faced look as Neo in 'The Matrix' film series as he cuts a rather scruffy, bearded appearance during his European holiday out in Capri.
Shirtless Keanu Reeves Sips Bubbly and Lounges on a Boat During Italy Vacation — See the Photos!
Big Brothers Joseph Abdin Kisses Taylor Hale on the Cheek 4 Months After Split: Its Forever
Big Brother's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Tease Reunion 4 Months After Split: 'It's Forever'
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
See Megan Thee Stallion in Wild Trailer for A24's First-Ever Movie Musical
Megan Thee Stallion Raps in Wild Trailer for A24's First Musical (with a Raunchy NSFW Title)
Angus Cloud Honored With Mural in Oakland
Angus Cloud Honored with Mural in His Hometown of Oakland, California, After His Death at 25