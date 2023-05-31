Melanie "Mel B" Brown’s latest campaign is a family affair!

The former Spice Girl, 48, is the face of British swimwear and lingerie brand Pour Moi’s latest campaign — along with her eldest daughter Phoenix Brown, 24, and mother, Andrea Brown, 65.

The generation-spanning trio modeled a series of bold swimsuits and lingerie sets — everything from neon one-pieces to animal-print bras — for the brand’s “Own Your Confidence” campaign, which advocates for “feeling fabulous, feeling confident, and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes, and ages,” Mel B told Women’s Health.

“It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously,” she told the outlet.

Mel B with daughter Phoenix and mother Andrea. Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega

In addition to its lack of retouching, the campaign is “uplifting and supporting” women by making a donation to Women’s Aid, a charity working to combat domestic violence that Mel B fervently supports. The former America's Got Talent judge told Women’s Health that, as a survivor of domestic violence, this made the shoot even more meaningful.

“For me, like many of the survivors, your power has just completely been taken off you,” she told the outlet, adding that she “was isolated from my family and friends.”

She continued, “That's why this shoot is particularly important to me to come together with my daughter or my mum and just show that unity.”



It was so important to Mel B to show family unity, in fact, that she is the one who proposed including Phoenix and Andrea in the campaign, where the trio "had so much fun.”

Mel B. Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega

In one photo, the TV personality and her daughter wore matching leopard-print bustier tops that are reminiscent of the one Mel B wore in the Spice Girls’ 1996 "Say You'll Be There" music video — a look Phoenix recreated last year.

Mel B’s eldest daughter took to Instagram last December to recreate three of her mom’s iconic Scary Spice looks, including the "Say You'll Be There" ‘fit, which she completed with a black mini skirt, leather gloves, combat boots, and chunky silver jewelry.

Phoenix looked practically identical to her mother in the photos, which also included recreations of Mel B’s outfit from the "Spice Up Your Life" cover art and her iconic space bun look from the Spice World movie poster.

When asked if she is worried about backlash for including Phoenix in the Pour Moi campaign photos, Mel B told Women’s Health, “This campaign was more about women coming together.”

“It wasn’t like ‘look at me,' " she continued. “It was 'look at all different ages, all different body shapes and we all feel confident in what we’re wearing and confident in our skin.'”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.