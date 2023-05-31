Mel B Owns Her Confidence in Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mom Andrea

The singer said the campaign is about encouraging others to feel confident in their skin

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 31, 2023 10:32 PM
Mel B Shows her Body Confidence in Pour Moi Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mum Andrea
Mel B and daughter Phoenix. Photo:

Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega

Melanie "Mel B" Brown’s latest campaign is a family affair!

The former Spice Girl, 48, is the face of British swimwear and lingerie brand Pour Moi’s latest campaign — along with her eldest daughter Phoenix Brown, 24, and mother, Andrea Brown, 65.

The generation-spanning trio modeled a series of bold swimsuits and lingerie sets — everything from neon one-pieces to animal-print bras — for the brand’s “Own Your Confidence” campaign, which advocates for “feeling fabulous, feeling confident, and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes, and ages,” Mel B told Women’s Health.

“It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously,” she told the outlet.

Mel B Shows her Body Confidence in Pour Moi Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mum Andrea
Mel B with daughter Phoenix and mother Andrea.

Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega

In addition to its lack of retouching, the campaign is “uplifting and supporting” women by making a donation to Women’s Aid, a charity working to combat domestic violence that Mel B fervently supports. The former America's Got Talent judge told Women’s Health that, as a survivor of domestic violence, this made the shoot even more meaningful.

“For me, like many of the survivors, your power has just completely been taken off you,” she told the outlet, adding that she “was isolated from my family and friends.”

She continued, “That's why this shoot is particularly important to me to come together with my daughter or my mum and just show that unity.”

It was so important to Mel B to show family unity, in fact, that she is the one who proposed including Phoenix and Andrea in the campaign, where the trio "had so much fun.”

Mel B Shows her Body Confidence in Pour Moi Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mum Andrea
Mel B.

Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega

In one photo, the TV personality and her daughter wore matching leopard-print bustier tops that are reminiscent of the one Mel B wore in the Spice Girls’ 1996 "Say You'll Be There" music video — a look Phoenix recreated last year.

Mel B’s eldest daughter took to Instagram last December to recreate three of her mom’s iconic Scary Spice looks, including the "Say You'll Be There" ‘fit, which she completed with a black mini skirt, leather gloves, combat boots, and chunky silver jewelry.

Phoenix looked practically identical to her mother in the photos, which also included recreations of Mel B’s outfit from the "Spice Up Your Life" cover art and her iconic space bun look from the Spice World movie poster.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When asked if she is worried about backlash for including Phoenix in the Pour Moi campaign photos, Mel B told Women’s Health, “This campaign was more about women coming together.”

“It wasn’t like ‘look at me,' " she continued. “It was 'look at all different ages, all different body shapes and we all feel confident in what we’re wearing and confident in our skin.'”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Tia Mowry Says Her Haircut 'feels like a release of old memories'
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her 'Bittersweet' Haircut: 'Exciting Start to a New Era'
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps Calls Age-Shaming Comments on Her Bikini Pictures 'Irritating'
Kendall Jenner Rocks a Ultra-Sheer Blue Dress and Bikini On Vacation
Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Blue Dress and Cheeky Bikini While on Vacation
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios Interview
Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring from G Flip
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Tout
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere
Shania Twain on Repurposes Old Costumes for New Tour
Shania Twain Reveals She's Repurposing Old Costumes for New Tour: 'We're Putting Our Scraps to Work'
Kate Beckinsale attending the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' and red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in Cannes
Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Embarrassing Bodysuit Mishap in Cannes
Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Billie Eilish Slams 'Women Hating' Critics Who Call Her a 'Sellout' for Embracing a More Feminine Style
Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off short summer haircut: all ready for the holiday weekend
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Short Summer Haircut: 'All Ready for the Holiday Weekend'
January Jones haircut
January Jones Shows off Dramatic New Haircut — See the Look!
Bella Thorne engaged Mark Emms
Get an Up-Close Look at Bella Thorne's Emerald-Cut Engagement Ring from Fiancé Mark Emms
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha Says She Tells Her Daughter Her Job as a Model Is a ‘Talent Show’ (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish Instagram
Billie Eilish Gives a Rare — Cheeky! — Sneak Peek of the Dragon Tattoo on Her Hip
Maye Musk attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Maye Musk on Aging as a Model: ‘I'm 75 and Doing Just Fine’ (Exclusive)
LENNY KRAVITZ HIGHSNOB SOCIETY
Lenny Kravitz's Mom 'Never Judged' His Style: 'She Just Loved'