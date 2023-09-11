Mel B Says She's Hoping to Get Married in the Same Cathedral Princess Diana Did: 'Waiting on Them'

The singer is planning her wedding to Rory McPhee, and says her former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham is going to design one of her wedding dresses

By
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher is a writer-editor for PEOPLE. She has written for publications including OK! Magazine, The Mail on Sunday and Red Magazine. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 01:47PM EDT
Mel B. Rory McPhee, Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981
Mel B is set to wed at the same venue as Princess Diana. Photo:

Rory McPhee/Instagram, David Levenson/Getty 

Melanie "Mel B" Brown has big plans for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Rory McPhee.

During an appearance on Australian radio station 2DayFM last week, the former Spice Girls singer revealed that she hopes to get married at London’s prestigious St. Paul’s Cathedral, the iconic venue where the late Princess Diana wed King Charles — then Prince Charles — in 1981.

“I’m still waiting to hear back from St. Paul’s," said Brown, who appears on the panel of the Australian version of The Masked Singer. "Because I’ve got an MBE [Member of the Order of the British Empire], I can get married at the same place as Princess Diana got married, so we’ve put all our forms in and we’re waiting on them to give us a date."

“I’m going to do it properly, by the book, in church,” the mom of three added.

Mel B attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022
The former Spice Girl has opened up about her wedding plans.

Anthony Devlin/Getty

The British-born star also revealed that her former bandmate turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, 49, will be creating her dress. 

“Once I get the date, then I’ll go wedding dress shopping," said Brown. "But I already know that Victoria wants to make me a dress.”

“I’m probably going to have many different wedding dresses, so it’s probably going to be a two-week wedding,” Brown laughed with the DJs.

Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham.

Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty 

Brown announced her engagement to McPhee, a hair stylist, in October 2022 after three years dating.

"He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,' " Brown gushed, recalling his proposal during an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. that same month.

According to America's Got Talent alumna, McPhee popped the question while they were on a getaway in Berkshire. "There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden,' she added. "It was very romantic. I love flowers."

Mel B wedding plans
Mel and Rory have revealed some of their plans for their big day.

Rory McPhee/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two have shared their love on social media. "He makes me shine bright like a diamond!!!" Brown wrote in August.

Brown was married to film producer Stephen Belafonte between 2007 and 2017. The former pair share custody daughter Madison, 11.

She's also mom to daughter Phoenix Chi, 24 — with former husband Jimmy Gulzar, to whom she was married to from 1998 to 2000 — as well as daughter Angel Iris, 16, from her prior relationship with Eddie Murphy.

Related Articles
Robert Downey Jr. Grabs Dinner with Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost
Robert Downey Jr. Grabs Dinner with Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost After Chris Evans' Wedding (Exclusive)
Calvin Harris Marries FiancÃ©e Vick Hope in England
Calvin Harris and Radio Host Vick Hope Marry at Sprawling Estate Wedding in Northeast England
Derrick Rose wedding
Derrick Rose Marries Longtime Love Alaina Anderson in Elegant Beverly Hills Ceremony
Joey Kings' Sister Kelli Shares Sweet Behind-The-Scenes Details from Actress's Wedding
Joey King's Sister Kelli Shares Heartwarming Behind-the-Scenes Details from Actress's Wedding
Peter Cook and Alba Jancou
Peter Cook and Alba Jancou Are Married! Inside Their Romantic Wedding in Capri, Italy (Exclusive)
Joey King Shares First Photos, Details From Her âTimelessâ Mallorca Wedding
Joey King Shares First Photos, Details from Her ‘Timeless’ Mallorca Wedding to Husband Steven Piet
Sam Smith abruptly cancelled show at AO Arena
Couple Gets Engaged as Sam Smith Performs ‘Stay with Me’ During Gloria the Tour: 'Beautiful'
Torrey Devito engaged
'Chicago Med' Alum Torrey DeVitto Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jared LaPine
Ray Huger and Karen Huger attend La' Dame Pop-up at Bloomingdales on June 10, 2023
Karen Huger Celebrates 27th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Ray Huger: 'I Love You Baby'
Robin Roberts Marries Longtime Partner Amber Laign
Inside Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's 'Ethereal' Connecticut Wedding Reception (Exclusive)
Robin Roberts wedding license
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign Obtain Marriage License Ahead of Wedding: 'Everything Is Wonderful'
Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens Margarita Dinner Hollywood 10 08 22
Vanessa Hudgens Says Planning Wedding to Cole Tucker Is 'Nuts': 'Dresses Are So Expensive' (Exclusive)
Myles Murphy wedding
Myles Murphy, Son of Eddie Murphy, Is Married! See Photos from His Wedding to Carly Fink (Exclusive)
Lily Allen and David Harbour 3rd wedding anniversary
Lily Allen and David Harbour Celebrate 3 Years of Marriage: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
YouTuber Remi Cruz Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Cal Parsons: It Was 'So Perfect'
YouTuber Remi Cruz Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Cal Parsons: It Was 'So Perfect' (Exclusive)
Hannah Godwin TikTok why she didn't carry bouquet
Hannah Godwin Reveals Why She Didn't Carry a Bouquet Down the Aisle: 'Saved the Wedding Day'