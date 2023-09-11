Mel B Says She's Hoping to Get Married in the Same Cathedral Princess Diana Did: 'Waiting on Them'

Melanie "Mel B" Brown has big plans for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Rory McPhee.

During an appearance on Australian radio station 2DayFM last week, the former Spice Girls singer revealed that she hopes to get married at London’s prestigious St. Paul’s Cathedral, the iconic venue where the late Princess Diana wed King Charles — then Prince Charles — in 1981.

“I’m still waiting to hear back from St. Paul’s," said Brown, who appears on the panel of the Australian version of The Masked Singer. "Because I’ve got an MBE [Member of the Order of the British Empire], I can get married at the same place as Princess Diana got married, so we’ve put all our forms in and we’re waiting on them to give us a date."

“I’m going to do it properly, by the book, in church,” the mom of three added.

The former Spice Girl has opened up about her wedding plans. Anthony Devlin/Getty

The British-born star also revealed that her former bandmate turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, 49, will be creating her dress.



“Once I get the date, then I’ll go wedding dress shopping," said Brown. "But I already know that Victoria wants to make me a dress.”

“I’m probably going to have many different wedding dresses, so it’s probably going to be a two-week wedding,” Brown laughed with the DJs.

Victoria Beckham. Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Brown announced her engagement to McPhee, a hair stylist, in October 2022 after three years dating.

"He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,' " Brown gushed, recalling his proposal during an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. that same month.

According to America's Got Talent alumna, McPhee popped the question while they were on a getaway in Berkshire. "There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden,' she added. "It was very romantic. I love flowers."



Mel and Rory have revealed some of their plans for their big day. Rory McPhee/Instagram

The two have shared their love on social media. "He makes me shine bright like a diamond!!!" Brown wrote in August.

Brown was married to film producer Stephen Belafonte between 2007 and 2017. The former pair share custody daughter Madison, 11.

She's also mom to daughter Phoenix Chi, 24 — with former husband Jimmy Gulzar, to whom she was married to from 1998 to 2000 — as well as daughter Angel Iris, 16, from her prior relationship with Eddie Murphy.

