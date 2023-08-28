Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)

Meghan Trainor is keeping it real as a new mother of two.

The 29-year-old Grammy winner recently gave birth to her second child, son Barry Bruce, on July 1, and also shares son Riley, 2½, with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Streamy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Trainor shared that she has recovered from the delivery and is ready to incorporate some music work into her daily mom duties.

"Yeah baby. Two boys. And I'm going to start writing soon. Because I am in this 'Groundhog Day' every day with my children in a nice routine," she says. "We love routine."

"But I told 'em, I was like, 'I [need to do] arts and crafts soon, or I'm going to go crazy,' " Trainor adds.



Meghan Trainor with sons Barry and Riley. Meghan Trainor/Instagram

"But yeah, I can't wait to start writing," she continues, noting that she is feeling "great" after her cesarean section last month.

"I'm fully recovered from the C-section and my baby is so good," Trainor says. "He's so good to me. We got good sleeping babies, so he's already sleeping in to like 5:30 at 2 months old."

The "All About That Bass" singer announced the news of her second child's arrival July 4 on Instagram.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙," Trainor captioned the post.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz ... and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!" she added. "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us ❤️."



Sabara, 31, raved about his wife to PEOPLE in June ahead of their second child's birth, calling her "a superwoman."

"She is a trooper," he said. "The amount of things that she does pregnant, and just in general, I mean, she's a superwoman. I just am in awe of her."

Sharing on Sunday with PEOPLE that it was her first night "getting glam" since delivering baby No. 2, Trainor admitted that she was feeling nervous ahead of her performance on Sunday.

"I told my family driving here, I was like, 'I'm nervous.' And they're like, 'Why? You performed at the Grammys,' " she says. "I'm like, 'But these are the people I watch online all day long.' I've never fangirled more at an event than this one."



Trainor won the inaugural Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award for her 2022 song "Made You Look," which was recognized for its impact on pop culture.

"I wrote it at a really vulnerable time after the first baby, just trying to learn how to love my scars and my tummy after having a C-section," she tells PEOPLE.

Adds the singer, "It's a full confidence song, and for it to come back and give me an award someday is such a nice [feeling]."