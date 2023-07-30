Meghan Trainor Celebrates 1 Month with Baby Barry in Sweet Video Featuring His Big Brother Riley: Watch!

Meghan Trainor can’t believe just how fast time flies.

The “Mother” singer, 29, commemorated one month since she welcomed her second baby, son Barry Bruce, with a touching video tribute set to Mysha Didi’s “I Get to Love You.”

“I blinked and Barry is a month old🥹 Riley is so in love! We are all so in love with you sweet boy🤱💖😭,” Trainor wrote on Instagram Sunday, along with the hashtag #newborn.

While cuddling her boys in a chair, Trainor beams as her son Riley, 2, leans over to gently caress his newborn brother’s cheek.

More sweet moments captured between the two boys are featured in the video, including Riley kissing, hugging and feeding his baby brother. The toddler also adorably booped Barry’s nose and waved to him while the little one looked on from his lounger.

Closeup shots of Barry are followed by another look at Trainor enjoying time with her sons, as she positively glows with love and pride.

Earlier this month, Trainor shared a video montage of Riley interacting with his baby brother for the first time.

“Riley loves his baby brother so much 😭🐻💙🥹,” the “All About That Bass” hitmaker wrote, adding hashtags such as #c-section and #newborn.



Trainor, who shares her sons with husband Daryl Sabara, confirmed that the couple welcomed their second baby boy together on July 1 in an Instagram post.

She shared a series of images of their newborn son, including him being held by family members and her in her hospital room before going in for a C-section.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the singer announced in the post, “...we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”



Sabara, 31, recently told PEOPLE that Riley was excited to be a big brother.

He's "so ready to have a permanent friend," the Spy Kids star said in June. "He definitely loves pointing to Meghan's stomach and saying 'baby' and kissing her belly. So it's definitely a lot cuter than we ever thought."

