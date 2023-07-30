Meghan Trainor Celebrates 1 Month with Baby Barry in Sweet Video Featuring His Big Brother Riley: Watch!

"We are all so in love with you sweet boy," Trainor wrote on Instagram Sunday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023 03:59PM EDT
Meghan Trainor Celebrates 1 Month with Baby Barry in Sweet Video Featuring Firstborn Riley: Watch! https://www.instagram.com/p/CvU9h9RKYKF/
Photo:

meghan trainor/instagram

Meghan Trainor can’t believe just how fast time flies.

The “Mother” singer, 29, commemorated one month since she welcomed her second baby, son Barry Bruce, with a touching video tribute set to Mysha Didi’s “I Get to Love You.”

“I blinked and Barry is a month old🥹 Riley is so in love! We are all so in love with you sweet boy🤱💖😭,” Trainor wrote on Instagram Sunday, along with the hashtag #newborn.

While cuddling her boys in a chair, Trainor beams as her son Riley, 2, leans over to gently caress his newborn brother’s cheek.

More sweet moments captured between the two boys are featured in the video, including Riley kissing, hugging and feeding his baby brother. The toddler also adorably booped Barry’s nose and waved to him while the little one looked on from his lounger. 

Closeup shots of Barry are followed by another look at Trainor enjoying time with her sons, as she positively glows with love and pride.  

Earlier this month, Trainor shared a video montage of Riley interacting with his baby brother for the first time.

“Riley loves his baby brother so much 😭🐻💙🥹,” the “All About That Bass” hitmaker wrote, adding hashtags such as #c-section and #newborn.

Trainor, who shares her sons with husband Daryl Sabara, confirmed that the couple welcomed their second baby boy together on July 1 in an Instagram post.

She shared a series of images of their newborn son, including him being held by family members and her in her hospital room before going in for a C-section.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the singer announced in the post, “...we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Sabara, 31, recently told PEOPLE that Riley was excited to be a big brother.

He's "so ready to have a permanent friend," the Spy Kids star said in June. "He definitely loves pointing to Meghan's stomach and saying 'baby' and kissing her belly. So it's definitely a lot cuter than we ever thought."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum
Kylie Jenner Shares 'Belated Birthday' Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum
Chrissy Tiegen Shares Adorable Video Snuggling Baby Wren
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video Snuggling Baby Wren: 'Who's This Boy?'
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Blessed to Be Your DaDa'
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Blessed to Be Your DaDa'
Ex-MLS Player Brad Knighton Shares 11-Year-Old Daughter's Obituary After Boating Death: 'Love You Always' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvQULaRph54/
Ex-MLS Player Brad Knighton Shares 11-Year-Old Daughter's Obituary After Boating Death: 'Love You Always'
travis scott, Stormi
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Sweet Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's Album 'Utopia'
Kim Kardashian Says Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the Happiest Baby in First Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the 'Happiest Baby' in First Birthday Tribute
Maria Menounos shares baby pic
Maria Menounos Shares Homecoming Photo with Baby Athena as She Turns 5 Weeks Old: 'Sweet Welcome'
Tracee Ellis Ross Diana Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Twins with Mom Diana Ross in Sweet Selfie: 'Lunch Date with My Mama'
Paris Hilton Reveals the Kardashians Gifted Her Son Phoenix a âGiant Alpacaâ Soft Toy
Paris Hilton Says Her ‘Priorities Have Shifted’ After Baby: ‘Saying No to So Many Things’
Khloe Kardashian posts for Tatum Birthday
Khloé Kardashian Praises Son Tatum as Her 'Sweet, Sweet Baby' as She Celebrates His First Birthday
Arod kids at baseball game
Alex Rodriguez Takes His Daughters to a Minnesota Twins Game: ‘Love This Park’
tatum thompson face pic
Khloé Kardashian Says Bonding with Son Tatum Has 'Definitely Gotten Easier' After Early Challenges
Shakira Enjoys Baseball Game with Sons Sasha and Milan: 'Amazing Game'
Shakira Snaps Cute Selfies with Sons Sasha and Milan at Dodgers Game in Los Angeles: 'Amazing'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Share Sweet Photo of Baby Bennett Enjoying a 'Wagon Beach Nap': 'Hits Different'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Share Sweet Photo of Baby Bennett Enjoying a 'Wagon Beach Nap': 'Hits Different'
Anderson Cooper Is Searching for His Sons Missing Teddy Bear
Anderson Cooper Asks for Help Finding Toddler's 'Favorite' Stuffed Animal After Toy Goes Missing
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Brushing Mom and Baby Brother Bronze's Hair