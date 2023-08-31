Meghan Trainor Persuaded Her Brother Ryan to Get Botox: ‘Botox Bros!’

Meghan Trainor and her brother Ryan Trainor are officially “Botox bros!”

“Friends and family, I got Botox,” Ryan, 33, says on a recent episode of their Workin’ On It podcast, released Aug. 24.

“Woooooo” Meghan’s husband Daryl Sabara screams when he hears the news.

“Friends and family, I did it, there’s nothing I can’t do” Meghan, 29, responds. “Example A, I got Ryan to get Botox.”

In the episode, Ryan shares more about his decision to go through with the injections. He says it happened after he moved to Los Angeles, where he now lives with Meghan, her husband and their two kids — as well as their other brother Justin Trainor, 27.

“This is me now, dude, LA lifestyle, LA life, 30-plus you start jabbing your head,” Ryan says.

When he visited the plastic surgeon about the procedure, he explained, the doctor pointed out the sun damage on his face. She told him it would only get worse and gave him sunscreen to help prevent future damage.

“You can’t really do much about these lines that he’s already created on his face,” Meghan said. “But we can pause them here.”

Meghan said she has been getting her injections from the same doctor in Beverly Hills — they call her ”Dr. B” — for a couple of years. Botox, she says, is a blessing because it means that she’s “aging and hasn’t passed.”

“I just want to freeze myself right here, I want to look like this forever,” she says.

“But I don’t need Botox as much as they say,” Meghan adds. “Mine lasts so long, it’s great. And I think yours will too,” she tells her brother.

Meghan Trainor and her brother Ryan Trainor celebrate New Year's Eve together in 2014. David Becker/WireImage

Meghan said the injections also improved her perioral dermatitis, which is a rash that often looks like small, red, acne-like breakouts, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. “Your skin's looking flawless,” Sabara tells his wife.

But while Meghan and Ryan both rave about how Botox has positively impacted their lives, they say it was hard to go through with it at first — and that it's not for everyone.

Meghan and Ryan go onto show their audience behind-the-scenes footage of them going to the doctors together to get the work done. Watching it, the two can't help put laugh. "Those are my eyebrows freaking out!" Ryan says. Meghan responds, "You did so good brother."

Ryan Trainor, Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor on the unscripted series Celebrity Watch Party. FOX via Getty

“Beauty is pain and it was very painful,” Ryan says. “I have a newfound respect for anyone that goes through this just to, you know, better themselves. It hurts. It’s many, many bee stings. I was unprepared for how many. I was like ‘Oh it’s probably like two shots.’”

“It was a lot of jabs,” he continues. “I would have been like ‘I don’t want that many jabs’ and she would have been like ‘Oh OK,’ and probably done it anyway. But thank you very much Meghan, you just want me to be better and I’m very blessed to have you in my life.”

