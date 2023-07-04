Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara officially have a family of four!

The "Mother" singer, 29, and the Spy Kids star, 31, have welcomed their second baby boy, Trainor confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday. She shared a series of images of the newborn, named Barry Bruce Trainor, including him being held by family members and her in her hospital room before giving birth.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙," Trainor captioned the post.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us ❤️."

The comments were filled with congratulatory remarks, including one from actress Chrissy Metz who wrote, "Awww, Congratualtions!!!!! ✨❤️🎉."

Mandy Moore also wrote a sweet message to the family: "Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The new arrival joins the couple's son Riley, 2, who Sabara recently told PEOPLE is excited to be a big brother.

He's "so ready to have a permanent friend," he shared in June.



"He definitely loves pointing to Meghan's stomach and saying 'baby' and kissing her belly. So it's definitely a lot cuter than we ever thought," Sabara said.

Sabara also shared that Trainor — who experienced gestational diabetes in her first pregnancy — was "doing really well" and didn't get the same condition this time around.

"She is a trooper," said the actor. "The amount of things that she does pregnant, and just in general, I mean she's a superwoman. I just am in awe of her."

Speaking with PEOPLE in April, Trainor said she and Sabara can't wait for Riley to have a sibling.

"I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky,'" said Trainor. "I'm the best version of me. Each kid's going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass — so I need four, at least!"