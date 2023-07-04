Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Welcome Baby No. 2

The singer announced on Tuesday she has given birth to her second baby boy, Barry Bruce Trainor, in a heartwarming Instagram post

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 4, 2023 06:47PM EDT
meghan trainor
Photo:

meghan trainor/Instagram

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara officially have a family of four!

The "Mother" singer, 29, and the Spy Kids star, 31, have welcomed their second baby boy, Trainor confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday. She shared a series of images of the newborn, named Barry Bruce Trainor, including him being held by family members and her in her hospital room before giving birth.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙," Trainor captioned the post.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us ❤️."

meghan trainor

meghan trainor/Instagram

The comments were filled with congratulatory remarks, including one from actress Chrissy Metz who wrote, "Awww, Congratualtions!!!!! ✨❤️🎉."

Mandy Moore also wrote a sweet message to the family: "Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

meghan trainor

meghan trainor/Instagram

The new arrival joins the couple's son Riley, 2, who Sabara recently told PEOPLE is excited to be a big brother.

He's "so ready to have a permanent friend," he shared in June.

meghan trainor

meghan trainor/Instagram

"He definitely loves pointing to Meghan's stomach and saying 'baby' and kissing her belly. So it's definitely a lot cuter than we ever thought," Sabara said.

Sabara also shared that Trainor — who experienced gestational diabetes in her first pregnancy — was "doing really well" and didn't get the same condition this time around.

meghan trainor

meghan trainor/Instagram

"She is a trooper," said the actor. "The amount of things that she does pregnant, and just in general, I mean she's a superwoman. I just am in awe of her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara and their son Riley

Daryl Sabara Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in April, Trainor said she and Sabara can't wait for Riley to have a sibling.

"I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky,'" said Trainor. "I'm the best version of me. Each kid's going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass — so I need four, at least!"

Related Articles
Daryl Sabara and son Riley, Father's Day
Daryl Sabara Says Dad Left When He Was 1, Family with Meghan Trainor Lets Him Be 'Dad I Always Wanted'
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Valentine's Day
Pregnant Meghan Trainor's Son Riley, 2, Cheers as He Helps Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2: Watch
chrissy teigen announces surprise baby
Surprise! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 4: 'So Happy to Tell the World He Is Here'
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Meghan Trainor Details 'Painful' Sex with 'Big Boy' Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I Had to Ice Myself After'
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals Husband Shaved Her Legs (and 'Everything'!) When Her Baby Bump Got Too Big
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Felt 'So Much Shame' When Nurses Implied Son 'Came Out Asleep' Due to Her Antidepressants
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals She Suffered PTSD After Son's Terrifying Birth in New Book (Exclusive)
Recording artist Charlie Puth (L) and musician Meghan Trainor attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meghan Trainor Says She and Charlie Puth Made Out in Studio While Recording 2015 Duet: 'There Was Booze'
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Criticizing Teachers: I Was 'Careless with My Words'
Meghan Trainor baby announcement
Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Had to 'Rewire My Brain' to Develop Healthy Body Image: 'Weight Sits Differently on Everyone' (Exclusive)
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Dons Sparkly Two Piece and Sings New Song 'Mother' with Son Riley
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Dons Sparkly Two-Piece and Sings New Song 'Mother' with Son Riley
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Wrote 'Mother' in Response to 'Silly Men' Saying Having a Baby Would 'End Her Career'
meghan trainor family christmas
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Christmas with Son Riley — See the Adorable Photos!
Meghan Trainor
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby