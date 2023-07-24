Meghan Markle Wore the Quintessential Summer Shirt to the Farmer’s Market

If there wasn’t an official farmer’s market uniform before, there is now — thanks to Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted doing some local shopping in California, fresh pink blooms in hand. And the outfit she chose for the occasion was equal parts breezy, chic, and effortless — she wore a camel-colored maxi dress and an open white button-down shirt.

Meghan accessorized the look with aviator sunglasses, a slicked back bun, and a leash for her loyal pup who shopped alongside her.

White Button-Downs Inspired by Meghan Markle

Button-downs are an increasingly popular way to layer summer outfits — we’ve seen celebrities wearing them non-stop: Taylor Swift rocked a cropped version with black denim shorts, and Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen went the more traditional route with the blouse buttoned and tucked in. Meghan has even worn one before with a color blocked pleated skirt.

Beyond those examples, the options for styling a white button-down are endless. They can serve as everything from a swimsuit cover-up to a shirt dress when worn oversized. And although we don’t know Meghan’s go-to brand, the classic top is, thankfully, not difficult to come by with a little browsing.

Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $50 (Save $29)

Nordstrom

This oversized button-down shirt is currently discounted to just $50 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. It’s made of a soft cotton poplin fabric, and the curved hem is a unique, sophisticated detail. The flared cuffs also feature buttons for a little extra flair.

Hotouch Boyfriend Button-Down, $25 with coupon (Save $13)

Amazon

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, Amazon is a reliable source, especially with picks like this one, which has double discounts thanks to an extra coupon below the price. It’s stretchy and lightweight, and one reviewer said it “never wrinkles after you wash it.”

Some other budget-friendly picks include this Universal Threads top, which falls close to the waist, and this one from Amazon, which also comes in fun bright colors like orange and Barbie pink.

To channel your inner royal and step out in style — be it to the farmer’s market or a first date — shop more white button-downs below.

Big Dart Oversized Button-Down, $25 (Save $5)

Amazon

Universal Threads Long-Sleeve Classic Button-Down, $25

Target

Everlane The Silky Cotton Way-Short Shirt, $88

Everlane

Madewell Signature Poplin Hartfield Crop Shirt, $60 (Save $22)

Madewell

J.Crew Relaxed-fit Washed Cotton Poplin Shirt, $50 (Save $48)

J.Crew

