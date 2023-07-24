Lifestyle Fashion Meghan Markle Wore the Quintessential Summer Shirt to the Farmer’s Market Celebs like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner are wearing it, too By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 24, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images If there wasn’t an official farmer’s market uniform before, there is now — thanks to Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted doing some local shopping in California, fresh pink blooms in hand. And the outfit she chose for the occasion was equal parts breezy, chic, and effortless — she wore a camel-colored maxi dress and an open white button-down shirt. Meghan accessorized the look with aviator sunglasses, a slicked back bun, and a leash for her loyal pup who shopped alongside her. White Button-Downs Inspired by Meghan Markle Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $49.99 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com Hotouch Boyfriend Button-Down, $24.63 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Big Dart Oversized Button-Down, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Universal Threads Long-Sleeve Classic Button-Down, $25; target.com Everlane The Silky Cotton Way-Short Shirt, $88; everlane.com Madewell Signature Poplin Hartfield Crop Shirt, $60 (orig. $82); madewell.com J.Crew Relaxed-fit Washed Cotton Poplin Shirt, $49.50 (orig. $98); jcrew.com Taylor Swift Wore a $218 Blouse with This Delicate Detail — and This $22 One Looks So Similar Button-downs are an increasingly popular way to layer summer outfits — we’ve seen celebrities wearing them non-stop: Taylor Swift rocked a cropped version with black denim shorts, and Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen went the more traditional route with the blouse buttoned and tucked in. Meghan has even worn one before with a color blocked pleated skirt. Beyond those examples, the options for styling a white button-down are endless. They can serve as everything from a swimsuit cover-up to a shirt dress when worn oversized. And although we don’t know Meghan’s go-to brand, the classic top is, thankfully, not difficult to come by with a little browsing. Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $50 (Save $29) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $79 $50 This oversized button-down shirt is currently discounted to just $50 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. It’s made of a soft cotton poplin fabric, and the curved hem is a unique, sophisticated detail. The flared cuffs also feature buttons for a little extra flair. Hotouch Boyfriend Button-Down, $25 with coupon (Save $13) Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $25 If you’re looking for a more affordable option, Amazon is a reliable source, especially with picks like this one, which has double discounts thanks to an extra coupon below the price. It’s stretchy and lightweight, and one reviewer said it “never wrinkles after you wash it.” Some other budget-friendly picks include this Universal Threads top, which falls close to the waist, and this one from Amazon, which also comes in fun bright colors like orange and Barbie pink. To channel your inner royal and step out in style — be it to the farmer’s market or a first date — shop more white button-downs below. Big Dart Oversized Button-Down, $25 (Save $5) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $25 Universal Threads Long-Sleeve Classic Button-Down, $25 Target Buy on Target $25 Everlane The Silky Cotton Way-Short Shirt, $88 Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $88 Madewell Signature Poplin Hartfield Crop Shirt, $60 (Save $22) Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $82 $60 J.Crew Relaxed-fit Washed Cotton Poplin Shirt, $50 (Save $48) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $98 $50 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Sturdy Bags That ‘Make Moving Easy’ Are Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Jennifer Lopez’s Breezy Floral Maxi Dress Is Spot-On with the Summer Trend We See Celebs Wearing on Repeat The Sleek Sneakers Celebrities and Royals Constantly Wear Are on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time