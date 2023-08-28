Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Reveals Where 'Something Blue' Was 'Secretly Hidden'

The Duchess of Sussex only ever alluded to the discreet detail

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 05:59PM EDT
Meghan Markle stands at the altar during her wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Meghan Markle during her wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

Clare Waight Keller is shedding new light on Meghan Markle’s timeless bridal style.

On Friday, the fashion designer behind the long-sleeved Givenchy gown that the Duchess of Sussex wore to marry Prince Harry in May 2018 revealed new details about the look, from another clue about Meghan’s “something blue” to King Charles’ appreciation of her veil’s Commonwealth connection.

Waight Keller was the first female artistic director of Givenchy when she brought Meghan’s vision to life and told Vanity Fair where she secretly stitched blue fabric from the dress the future duchess wore on her first date with Harry — and what it looked like!

“We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there. It was a little blue gingham check,” the British designer told the outlet of the "something blue" tradition.

“It was the perfect personal memento that was secretly hidden inside the dress,” she added.

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Meghan Markle enters her wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan, 42, previously teased the tribute in HBO’s 2018 documentary Queen of the World, but only alluded to where it was.

“Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue,” she said while inspecting the dress for the first time since her royal wedding day. “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

In conversation with Vanity Fair, Waight Keller said it meant much to Meghan and Harry that her cathedral-length veil featured hand-embroidered flower trim representing each of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

"[Meghan] felt like she was bringing an element of each of those countries down the aisle with her. So that her new role — and that bridge to the new role — was captured in what she was wearing,” she said. “For both of us, we felt it was a really beautiful signature, and I think even Prince Harry was just thrilled at the idea that we really tried to capture something for everyone in that service.”

According to Waight Keller (who left Givenchy in 2020 and is launching the new label Uniqlo: C in September), Charles was also touched by the thoughtful nod.

“King Charles was just in awe of the dress and the [veil] embroidery, and he asked me about it while we were waiting inside the nave,” she told Vanity Fair of their chat behind the scenes. “He was really very interested, actually, in all the different motifs and the floral representations.”

Meghan Markle; Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Harry’s father walked Meghan down the aisle when her father, Thomas Markle, was unable to make it to the celebration. The bride started her walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle solo, before meeting Charles (who was then the Prince of Wales) halfway to the altar. The two were all smiles as they walked the rest of the way together. 

As Charles greeted his son, Harry smiled and said, “Thank you, Pa.”

Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding
Prince Charles walks Meghan Markle down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Waight Keller said Meghan “always loved” Audrey Hepburn (who was an original muse to Hubert de Givenchy) as well as the effortlessness of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s bridal style. The stylist brought the same modernity to the bridesmaids’ dresses worn by Princess Charlotte and the other little ones to create cohesion with Meghan’s gown. 

“So these were just really modern and clean, but also something that they could move around in and felt like they were real children’s clothes,” she told Vanity Fair — sharing that the bridesmaids’ frocks featured pockets.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Jessica Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zoe Warren, Zalie Warren, Benita Litt, Remy Litt and Rylan Litt arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Charlotte and her fellow bridesmaids arrive for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018. Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

A few months later, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in London to present Waight Keller with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Meghan was then pregnant with Prince Archie, and the two women shared a sweet hug on stage.

While accepting the honor, the designer thanked the duchess for trusting her with the life-changing commission. 

“I got to know Meghan on such a personal level,” Waight Keller said at the time. “To have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor. I can’t thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment.”

Clare Waight Keller, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Clare Waight Keller on stage at the British Fashion Awards in December 2018. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty
Related Articles
Prince William drives Prince Andrew and Catherine Princess of Wales to Crathie church
Prince Andrew Joins Kate Middleton, Prince William on Drive to Church in Surprise Start of Balmoral Stay
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Poses with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Event
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Poses with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Charity Event
prince Harry leaves a gym after a heavy workout in Santa Barbara
Prince Harry Spotted Leaving a Santa Barbara Gym After Working Up a Sweat
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery on June 12, 2019
Kate Middleton Thoughtfully Visited the Kitchen During a Gala Dinner to Meet the Staff: Watch
Diana, Princess Of Wales Attends The Victor Chang Research Institute Dinner Dance During Her Visit To Sydney, Australia
'The Crown' Producers Say Princess Diana's Death Was 'Delicately, Thoughtfully Recreated' for Show
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
Why Prince William Will Likely Rush Back to the U.K. Following New York City Visit Next Month
Prince Albert's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Receives 20th Birthday Message from Half-Sister Jazmin Grimaldi: 'My Prince'
Alexandre Grimaldi Celebrates 20th Birthday with Dad Prince Albert in Family Photo — See the Cake!
Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives to attend the 74th annual Monaco Red Cross ball on July 29, 2023 in Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco's Instagram Account Disappears from the Platform
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Is Heading to Germany with Prince Harry Next Month — But Not the U.K.
The Duke of York, Andrew, carries Duchess Sarah Ferguson's train as she waves from the balcony on their wedding day.
Sarah Ferguson Shares 'Cinderella' Story of Her Royal Wedding Day: 'I Had That Moment'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022
King Charles and Queen Camilla to Make State Visit to France After Riots Postponed Initial Trip
Princess Diana at Worshipfull Company of Fanmakers Banquet, Mansion House December 1985 at the Various in Various, United Kingdom.
How Princess Diana's Glamorous Gown Heading to Auction Showed She Was the 'People's Princess'
Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre) with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George (right) in Windsor, England.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Spend Time at Balmoral — Just Like Prince William Did
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Royal Family Changes Official Website Again After Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Is Catherine and Meghan Markle Is Rachel! Find Out the Royal Family's Surprising Real Names
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. for Special Reason Next Month Ahead of Invictus Games