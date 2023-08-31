Did Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Character Foreshadow a Royal Romance with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle’s life changed when she met Prince Harry, and her character might have foreshadowed it on Suits!

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, starred in the legal drama from 2011 to 2018 as paralegal Rachel Zane, and one scene pops as prophetic amid Suits’ renaissance on Netflix this summer. Meghan and Prince Harry met through a mutual friend in July 2016 and announced their engagement the following November. Shortly after, USA Network said the seventh season of Suits would be her last.

A few years before, in a season 3 scene that aired in 2013, Meghan and costar Sarah Rafferty debated whether Rafferty’s character Donna Paulsen should date a visiting colleague from Pearson Darby’s London office — and his bio is a bit reminiscent of the Duke of Sussex!

“Why should I go out with him? Just because he’s charming and hot?” Rafferty asked in character.

“And witty and British,” Meghan replied.

“And has a title!” her costar said.

“He does?” Meghan exclaimed.

“No, but even if he did, that wouldn’t be a reason. I told you, Rach, I don’t mix business with pleasure,” Raffety said.

Sarah Rafferty and Meghan Markle in the season 3 "Suits" scene.

“Business? He’s only here for six weeks,” Meghan said of how long Stephen Huntley (played by Max Beesley) would be in town.

“And he is based out of London,” Raffety reasoned. “It’s practically a different company,” Meghan added.

“And it’s definitely a different country,” Raffety added.

“So you’ll consider it?” Meghan asked.

“Nope,” Raffety replied.

Meghan Markle in the season 3 "Suits" scene.

While Meghan’s character’s storyline on Suits ended with a wedding (spoiler alert!) in season 7, the show went on for two more seasons and wrapped in 2019. In June, Netflix announced that the legal drama starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Raffety and Meghan (before she was the Duchess of Sussex) was coming to the streamer for the first time, and the dramedy has had a runaway summer since hitting queues.

Citing the latest data, Variety reported last week that viewers binged 20.31 billion minutes of Suits from June 19 to July 30 between Netflix and Peacock (where it has previously been featured), per Nielsen data. The draw secured Suits’ spot as Nielsen’s second most-streamed series for viewership totals over six consecutive weeks, behind Stranger Things’ season 4 debut last summer.

Meanwhile, Suits’ creator Aaron Korsh recently claimed in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter that he was guided away from incorporating the word “poppycock” into Meghan’s lines after she started dating Prince Harry.

“I was aware that they [the palace] were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them,” Korsh said in an interview published Tuesday, clarifying that the tweak did not come from the future duchess.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in "Suits.". Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In her joint engagement interview with Prince Harry in November 2017, Meghan confirmed she would no longer be acting.

"I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in the BBC News special. “It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their November 2017 engagement photo call. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex has continued to creative work behind and before the cameras in new ways. The former actress narrated the Disney+ nature documentary Elephant, released that year, and she and her husband signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020.

At the time, The New York Times reported that the couple's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the platform.

The couple started to roll out content late last year, starting with their revelatory docuseries Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead, a documentary series inspired by Nelson Mandela and focused on today’s change-makers, in December 2022.

Prince Harry at the 2018 Invictus Games. Chris Jackson/Getty

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the new limited series Heart of Invictus, which follows competitors from six countries on the road to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games at The Hague last April. Gabriel “Gabe” George of Team USA got to know Harry and exclusively tells PEOPLE about how they instantly clicked international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans

“Every conversation that I've had with him has been just like I'm talking to a friend, a brother, maybe because of the military connection that we have,” George tells PEOPLE of their connection. “We share where we just left off. The conversation just continues to go on."

Heart of Invictus is now streaming on Netflix.