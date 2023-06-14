Meghan Markle Binge Watch! 'Suits' Is Coming to Netflix — the Same Day as King Charles' Birthday Parade

Meghan started dating Prince Harry while filming the legal drama in Toronto back in July 2016

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 12:42PM EDT
Suits - Season 6
Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Grab the popcorn for a Meghan Markle marathon!

On Saturday, the complete series of Suits is hitting Netflix queues. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, starred in legal drama as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 during the show’s original run on USA Network. Shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, the cable channel announced that she was leaving the show and that the seventh season would be her last.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement said. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

RELATED: What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration

In her joint engagement interview with Prince Harry, Meghan further confirmed she would no longer be acting.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in the BBC News special. “It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

Though Meghan and her costar Patrick J. Adams both left their roles after season 7, Suits concluded with a ninth and final season in 2019. The legal drama is ready to reach a new audience for the first time with its Netflix premiere on June 17 — the same day as the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ royal reign.

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations 

Suits’ debut on the streamer comes six months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revealing docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix and made history as the platform’s biggest documentary debut ever with 81.55 million viewing hours.

In the show, which premiered in December 2022, the couple gave new insight into their love story (like how Meghan juggled filming with a transatlantic relationship when she and Harry first connected in July 2016!) as well as their time as working members of the royal family — and why they decided to step down from their royal roles to create a new life in California. They currently reside in Montecito with their young son and daughter: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Meghan and Prince Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the couple's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the platform.

Prince Harry Meghan markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

So far, Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead, a documentary series inspired by Nelson Mandela and highlighting the work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem and more, are their projects available to stream.

In January, Netflix announced that Heart of Invictus, a series following competitors as they prepare for Prince Harry's Invictus Games for service personnel, will air in the summer of 2023.

"This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to competing at the Invictus Games," the streaming service announced.

Related Articles
Zara Tindall on day three, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019
Zara Tindall Models Whimsical Royal Ascot Hat in Selfie, But It's Probably Not What She'll Wear — Here's Why
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland
Prince William, Prince of Wales (in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards) leaves Buckingham Palace, on horseback, to carry out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 10, 2023 in London, England.
Why Prince William's Back-to-Back Trooping the Colour Rehearsal Was So Rare
Queen Camilla meets with British actress Judi Dench during a reception for the inaugural Queen's Reading Room
Queen Camilla and King Charles Reunite with Dame Judi Dench at Camilla's Big Book Club Event
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance in San Diego to Root on U.S. Armed Forces at the Warrior Games
Queen Rania Posts Loving Tribute for 30th Wedding Anniversary to King Abdullah II.
Queen Rania of Jordan Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 'My King' Abdullah Following Son's Wedding
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
Princess Beatrice arriving. Jordan royal wedding, Kate and Will arriving. Jordan royal wedding.
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Beatrice Arrive at Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet in New Photos
The Crown are seen filming Prince Harry's infamous Nazi Uniform scandal at a local newsagents.
Prince Harry's Nazi Costume Scandal Makes the Front Page as 'The Crown' Films Final Season
Prince William Uniform Change
Prince William Debuts Change to His Uniform After Taking Over New Royal Role — Do You See It?
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House in London
Prince William Continues Youth Homelessness Mission: 'He Wants to Hear People's Stories' (Exclusive)
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales rides horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986
prince william Soldier Fainted
Soldier Faints During King Charles' Birthday Parade Rehearsal — and Keeps Playing the Trombone
Princess Eugenie of York
Princess Eugenie's New Baby Ernest Added to the Royal Family's Line of Succession
Mia Tindall, Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lena Tindall and Princess Beatrice attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Zara Tindall Makes a Relatable Comment About Parenting 'Three Little People': 'It's Juggling'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Head to Scotland This Summer to Mark King Charles' Coronation