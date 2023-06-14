Meghan Markle Binge Watch! 'Suits' Is Coming to Netflix — the Same Day as King Charles' Birthday Parade

Grab the popcorn for a Meghan Markle marathon!

On Saturday, the complete series of Suits is hitting Netflix queues. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, starred in legal drama as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 during the show’s original run on USA Network. Shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, the cable channel announced that she was leaving the show and that the seventh season would be her last.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement said. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

In her joint engagement interview with Prince Harry, Meghan further confirmed she would no longer be acting.



“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in the BBC News special. “It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

Though Meghan and her costar Patrick J. Adams both left their roles after season 7, Suits concluded with a ninth and final season in 2019. The legal drama is ready to reach a new audience for the first time with its Netflix premiere on June 17 — the same day as the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ royal reign.

Suits’ debut on the streamer comes six months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revealing docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix and made history as the platform’s biggest documentary debut ever with 81.55 million viewing hours.

In the show, which premiered in December 2022, the couple gave new insight into their love story (like how Meghan juggled filming with a transatlantic relationship when she and Harry first connected in July 2016!) as well as their time as working members of the royal family — and why they decided to step down from their royal roles to create a new life in California. They currently reside in Montecito with their young son and daughter: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Meghan and Prince Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the couple's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the platform.



So far, Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead, a documentary series inspired by Nelson Mandela and highlighting the work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem and more, are their projects available to stream.

In January, Netflix announced that Heart of Invictus, a series following competitors as they prepare for Prince Harry's Invictus Games for service personnel, will air in the summer of 2023.

"This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to competing at the Invictus Games," the streaming service announced.

