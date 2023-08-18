Meghan Markle's Best 'Suits' Style Moments: See the Future Duchess' Chic Streak on the Trending Series

Years before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made a name for herself on Suits — and the hit legal drama is having a resurgence!

The show originally aired on USA Network from 2011 to 2019 and has reached a whole new audience since its June debut on Netflix, where it is smashing streaming records. According to Variety, viewers binged 3.7 billion minutes of Suits between Netflix and Peacock for the week of July 10 to July 16 — besting its own record for most-viewed acquired streaming title, per Nielsen data.

As Suits trends, open the style files for a look back at Meghan’s best onscreen outfits. The future Duchess of Sussex previously said playing plucky paralegal Rachel Zane transformed her approach to clothes.

"I think it's really changed because my sensibility had always been relaxed California girl style, and on any given day I was in jeans, cut-offs and flip-flops. But the weather alone in Toronto changes your wardrobe!” she told Glamour U.K. in 2017.

“The fashion on Suits is gorgeous, so it also became my education of designers and really knowing what fits my body well," she added — a serendipitous masterclass for a future duchess!

