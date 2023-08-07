Meghan Markle’s Date Outfit with Prince Harry Was a Strapless Dress in Her Go-To Pattern — Get the Look from $30

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying some quality time together. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a dinner date last Wednesday ahead of Markle’s birthday (she turned 42 on August 4), and they were certainly dressed for a romantic evening.

The Duchess tapped one of her go-to patterns for the celebration: stripes. Markle looked as elegant as ever in a strapless bodycon maxi dress with thick horizontal stripes, while Prince Harry wore a blue button-down and trousers.

This isn’t the first time Markle has worn stripes. It’s one of the styles she has repeated over the years — the Duchess wore striped pants to daughter Lilibet’s first birthday celebration, and last summer, she wore a striped button-down blouse while supporting her husband at the Harry East Memorial Tournament.

Whether you’re wearing them in a shirt, dress, or pants form, stripes are a flattering choice that works to elongate your figure, and we found so many different striped dresses starting at just $30. Read on for more striped dresses.

Striped Dresses Inspired by Meghan Markle

Edikted Stripe Strapless Rib Sweater Dress

Nordstrom

Markle isn’t the only celebrity to wear strapless dresses recently — Reese Witherspoon also chose the style when she walked the green carpet with her daughter Ava Phillippe at Oceana’s annual Sea Change summer party. And this striped strapless dress by Edikted looks so similar to the Duchess’ recent dinner look.

Featuring a strapless silhouette, the dress allows your arms and chest to breathe, which makes being out in the heat more bearable, and the back has a slit that allows more space for you to move about. It comes in a polyester and rayon knit fabric that’s breathable and stretchy, and one five-star reviewer called it a “must-have dress for summer.”

New York & Company Sleeveless Crochet Striped Front Cut-Out Midi Dress

New York & Company

Crochet dresses are a trendy choice for summer — Heidi Klum wore the style in a cover-up form while vacationing in St. Tropez with her husband Tom Kaulitz. This Sleeveless Crochet Striped Midi Dress by New York & Company is comfy, breathable, and effortlessly stylish, whether you wear it as a swimsuit cover-up or out to lunch. It has a halter neckline with an adjustable tie, a small front cut-out for a flattering fit, and a backless design to enhance breathability for a summery twist on the striped dress.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Weekend Tee Dress

Everlane

You can even wear stripes in a more casual style, like with Everlane’s The Organic Cotton Weekend Tee Dress. The ultimate everyday option dress, the dress has a relaxed silhouette and pull-on style that makes getting ready easy. The T-shirt dress is made of soft cotton, which gives it a lived-in feel. The dress has a crew neckline, set-in sleeves, and a functional front pocket. You can snag it in sizes XXS through XL, and it comes in five hues, including green, black, and cream.



“I practically live in T-shirt dresses during summer months, and this one is perfection,” one person wrote in a review.

You can wear stripes in so many different ways. If you’re looking for a new date night dress like Markle — or an everyday dress you’ll never get bored of — find more striped dresses at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell below.

Blencot Maxi Tank Dress

Amazon

Miessal Striped Ruffle Midi Dress

Amazon

Grace Karin Smocked Strapless Maxi Dress

Amazon

Caslon Sleeveless Tie Back Cotton Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Caslon Stripe Cross Strap Sleeveless Linen Blend Maxi Sundress

Nordstrom

Madewell Reister Back-Tie Tent Dress

Madewell

