Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time After Spotify Deal Termination Announcement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company Archewell Audio and Spotify announced that they had "agreed to part ways" on Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023 11:19AM EDT
Meghan Markle
Photo:

BACKGRID

Meghan Markle has been spotted for the first time following the termination of her Spotify deal.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company Archewell Audio and Spotify released a joint statement announcing they had "mutually agreed to part ways."

A day later, Meghan, 41, was photographed near her California home on a phone call, marking the first time she had been seen since the deal was terminated.

Meghan Markle

BACKGRID

Spotify was the home of Meghan's Archetypes podcast, which debuted as the number-one podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada on Spotify's international charts during its release in August.

The series spawned 12 episodes during its first season and included appearances by Serena WilliamsMariah Carey, and Paris Hilton, to name a few. The show won a 2022 People’s Choice Award and was an honoree during the 48th Annual Gracie Awards.

Its ending comes amid a June 5 announcement from Spotify that stated that the company was cutting approximately 200 employees, 2% of Spotify's workforce, as they "recently embarked on the next phase of our podcast strategy." A source close to the situation previously told PEOPLE there's no connection between the recent layoffs and Spotify parting ways with Meghan and Prince Harry.

During the final episode, Meghan expressed that the podcast was an outlet that made her "feel seen."

"I don't know what I'd been expecting, but what's come out of it for me has been illuminating. And also ironic. Because while this format is only audio and each week I use my voice, you can hear my thoughts without any visual, I feel seen," she said.

Added Meghan: "I had never considered that in using my voice, that I would feel seen. But I do. And so much of the feedback throughout the season from women is that they feel seen as well. As we heard today, that men see our experience differently now, too. They see us. They see us more clearly."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After the news of Meghan and Harry parting ways with Spotify was made public, Spotify executive Bill Simmons gave his reaction.

Referring to the couple as "f---ing grifters" on Friday's edition of The Bills Simmons Podcast, he stated, “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Megan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. ... That’s the podcast we should have launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories."

