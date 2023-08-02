Meghan Markle Has Taken a 'Much Softer Approach' to Prince Harry's Family: She 'Wants to Focus on Their Kids'

The Duchess of Sussex has "moved on" while staying supportive of her husband's strained relationship with the royal family

By
Simon Perry,
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Jason Sheeler
Published on August 2, 2023 02:00PM EDT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Photo: Netflix/Youtube

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to focus on their two children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — and life in California after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Although Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is a frequent guest at the couple's Montecito home, Harry’s family remains estranged. He is still not on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, nor did he spend any meaningful time with the Prince of Wales or King Charles at their father's coronation in May.

Since telling Oprah Winfrey during their 2021 sit-down that she felt unwelcomed and unsupported by some members of the royal family, Meghan has taken a "much softer approach about Harry’s family," a California source tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story.

While Meghan and Harry were last together in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, King Charles' coronation and Prince Harry's ongoing cases against the tabloid media have brought him to the U.K. on brief solo trips in recent months.

"The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source says. "Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now."

Another insider adds, “They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids."

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Netflix; Misan Harriman

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Announcement Relates to Their Lives as Parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The source says Meghan "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents," the source adds. "Their kids are their world."

The couple's “goal,” says a source, is for Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lili, 2, to "have a normal life as much as possible."

prince harry meghan markle cover
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle August 2023 PEOPLE Cover.

The children's upbringing is "very play-based. They have several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property."

The source adds that Archie and Lili have playdates, they spend time with their parents at the beach and Archie attends school. And Meghan is just one of the moms at school pickup, a longtime Montecito resident says: "She talks to everyone; there is no pretense."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

And while Harry and Meghan have been spotted both together and individually out at restaurants, on the beach or at local markets, they mostly keep to themselves. "They’re not into a big scene. They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing,” says a friend.

"Harry’s a beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude," the friend adds. "They’re playful and flirty when they’re hanging out."

"They’re making a life here,” says Montecito Journal columnist and local resident Richard Mineards. "It’s a good environment to be educated in.”

Related Articles
Def Leppard, Tommy Lee
Def Leppard Jokes Mötley Crüe Rocker Tommy Lee Smuggles 'Plants Now Instead of Cocaine' on Tour (Exclusive)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responsible tech vid
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Why Archie and Lilibet Will Be 'Grateful' in New Video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responsible tech vid
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Fund Recipient with a Call and 'Really Sweet' Message (Exclusive)
Jax Taylor Is Not Afraid to Own Up to His Cosmetic Upkeep
Jax Taylor Opens Up About His Physical and Cosmetic Upkeep: 'If It Makes You Happy, Be Proud' (Exclusive)
King Felipe of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain, Queen Letiza of Spain and Princess Leonor of Spain visit Los Jardines de la Alfabia gardens in Bunyola
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Are All Smiles on a Sunny Summer Vacation with Daughters
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the athletics on day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Playful and Flirty,' Says Source: 'Not into a Big Scene' (Exclusive)
prince harry meghan markle cover
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Growing Pains' in Showbiz: 'Hollywood Loves a Comeback' (Exclusive)
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Reveals Whether She's the 'Strict' Parent Compared to Prince William
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Is Not Parting Ways with Travalyst Despite Reports: 'His Role Has Not Changed’
Nikki Sixx celebrates daughter's birthday
Nikki Sixx and Wife Courtney Throw Daughter Ruby a 'Sleeping Beauty'-Themed 4th Birthday Bash (Exclusive)
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to people during a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William Cracks a Joke About His Hair Loss — and Repairing Earth Before Moving Planets — in New Video
Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.
Prince Harry Is Bringing His Charity Polo Match to Singapore — and Will Be Joined by a Close Pal
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Attend 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Matching White Ensembles
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Attend 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Matching White Ensembles
Senior-Olympics
Ageless Athletes (Like a 90-Year-Old Pole Vaulter!) Go for Gold in Senior Games: See the Photos
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
What Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Royal Titles Be When Dad William Is King?