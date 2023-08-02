Meghan Markle Has Taken a 'Much Softer Approach' to Prince Harry's Family: She 'Wants to Focus on Their Kids'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to focus on their two children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — and life in California after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Although Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is a frequent guest at the couple's Montecito home, Harry’s family remains estranged. He is still not on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, nor did he spend any meaningful time with the Prince of Wales or King Charles at their father's coronation in May.

Since telling Oprah Winfrey during their 2021 sit-down that she felt unwelcomed and unsupported by some members of the royal family, Meghan has taken a "much softer approach about Harry’s family," a California source tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story.

While Meghan and Harry were last together in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, King Charles' coronation and Prince Harry's ongoing cases against the tabloid media have brought him to the U.K. on brief solo trips in recent months.

"The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source says. "Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now."

Another insider adds, “They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids."

Netflix; Misan Harriman

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Announcement Relates to Their Lives as Parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The source says Meghan "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents," the source adds. "Their kids are their world."

The couple's “goal,” says a source, is for Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lili, 2, to "have a normal life as much as possible."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle August 2023 PEOPLE Cover.

The children's upbringing is "very play-based. They have several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property."

The source adds that Archie and Lili have playdates, they spend time with their parents at the beach and Archie attends school. And Meghan is just one of the moms at school pickup, a longtime Montecito resident says: "She talks to everyone; there is no pretense."



Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

And while Harry and Meghan have been spotted both together and individually out at restaurants, on the beach or at local markets, they mostly keep to themselves. "They’re not into a big scene. They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing,” says a friend.

"Harry’s a beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude," the friend adds. "They’re playful and flirty when they’re hanging out."



"They’re making a life here,” says Montecito Journal columnist and local resident Richard Mineards. "It’s a good environment to be educated in.”