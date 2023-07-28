'Suits' Still Has the Meghan Markle Sparkle — USA Series Sets Streaming Record 4 Years After Finale

The show debuted on Netflix's streaming service last month, which is also the streaming home to Prince Harry and his wife's docuseries 'Harry & Meghan'

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 01:38PM EDT
Meghan Markle, 'Litt the Hell Up', (Season 4, ep. 406, aired July 23, 2014)
Photo:

Ian Watson / Â©USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Suits — which shot Meghan Markle to fame — is setting new streaming records.

Nielsen reported that the legal drama, which aired on the USA Network between 2011 and 2019, has set a new record as the most viewed acquired streaming title nearly four years after its series finale.

The show starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Markle hit 3 billion viewing minutes between its two streaming platforms Peacock and Netflix for the week of June 26 to July 2.

On Netflix, which has the show’s first eight seasons available for streaming, Suits’ first season accumulated more than 26 million hours viewed during that week alone, according to Netflix's Top Ten list. The show has remained in Netflix’s Top 10 Series for at least 4 weeks.

SUITS, (from left): Patrick J. Adams (back to camera), Meghan Markle, 'Zane vs. Zane', (Season 2, ep. 213, aired Jan, 31, 2013)
Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams as seen in the Season 2 episode 'Zane vs. Zane.'.

Ben Mark Holzberg / Â©USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Nielsen also noted that the series is garnering interest from younger generations as the median viewing age for the series is trending younger than the series’ first run.

Suits follows the character of Mike Ross (Adams), who find himself working at a law firm alongside some of New York City’s best lawyers including Harvey Specter (Macht), Donna Paulson (Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Markle).

Shortly after Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, the cable channel announced the actress — who was stepping away from show business entirely — was leaving the show after season 7.

Despite Markle and her costar Adams both leaving their roles after the series' seventh season, Suits carried on for two more seasons, concluding in 2019.

Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, 'Not Just A Pretty Face', (Season 4, ep. 416, aired March 4 2015
Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle as seen in the episode 'Not Just A Pretty Face.'.

Shane Mahood / Â©USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The show debuted on Netflix in June, six months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix, making history as the platform’s biggest documentary debut ever with 81.55 million viewing hours.

Markle and Prince Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the couple's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the platform.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

So far, Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead — a documentary series inspired by Nelson Mandela and highlighting the work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem and more — are their projects available to stream.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

All nine seasons of Suits and Harry & Megan can be streamed in full on Netflix.

Related Articles
Suits - Season 6
Meghan Markle Binge Watch! 'Suits' Is Coming to Netflix — the Same Day as King Charles' Birthday Parade
Yellowstone promo photo
'Yellowstone' to Make Its CBS Debut Alongside Network's Revised Fall Schedule amid Strikes
SUITS -- Season 1
The Cast of 'Suits': Where Are They Now?
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Continue to Work with Netflix, Streamer's Spokesperson Says
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Live to Lead | Official Trailer | Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce New Netflix Project Inspired by Nelson Mandela
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Part Ways with Spotify After 1 Season of 'Archetypes' Podcast
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence; Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Officially Vacated Frogmore Cottage, Their Former U.K. Home
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time After Spotify Deal Termination Announcement
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry's Next Netflix Series on His Invictus Games Is Coming to Screens This Summer
NADI, FIJI - OCTOBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue on October 25, 2018 in Nadi, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Signs with Talent Agency WME to 'Build Out Her Business Ventures'
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
The Crown are seen filming Prince Harry's infamous Nazi Uniform scandal at a local newsagents.
Prince Harry's Nazi Costume Scandal Makes the Front Page as 'The Crown' Films Final Season
Meghan & Harry Documentary
'Harry & Meghan' Director Liz Garbus Says the Palace Tried to 'Discredit' the Netflix Series 
Misan Harriman
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Celebrates Princess Lilibet's Birthday with Throwback Photo
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Set to Premiere in December
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
'Harry & Meghan' Breaks Netflix's Documentary Record with a Staggering Amount of Viewing Hours