Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Poses with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Charity Event

The Duchess of Sussex's mother brushed shoulders with several stars at the This Is About Humanity’s 5th-Anniversary Soiree, which she attended solo

Updated on August 27, 2023
Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, is keeping up with the Kardashians.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex's mother, 66, attended This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles, where she posed with several celebrities including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Ragland was photographed with the mother-daughter duo at the anniversary celebration, including one photo where she smiled between the two Kardashians stars, and another shot that featured herself and Jenner, 67.

For the Saturday event, Meghan's mom wore a pink and orange paisley dress, which she paired with simple gold jewelry. Jenner and Kardashian, 42, wore all-white and all-black to the event, respectively.

Jeff Bezos was also present at the party, along with his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, who was being honored for her support of the organization — donating more than $1 million per The Hollywood Reporter. The organziation is “dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and vulnerable communities on both sides of the border," according to its website

Sánchez, 53, thanked the Amazon founder, 59, for being her "teammate" in her speech.

"I am very humbled to be here tonight, and as I look around and I see all of you who took the time out on a Saturday to come here, I just want to say thank you very much," Sánchez said as she addressed the audience. "I know a lot of you have children and a lot of other things to do, so thank you for being here tonight. I'm filled with gratitude just for that."

The Emmy Award-winning journalist went on to describe her New Mexico upbringing, noting that she "never thought I would be up here." She also recalled a former journalism teacher, calling her the "one person who took an interest in me."

"Each one of us can be the person who inspires someone else to chase their dreams no matter what obstacles they face," Sánchez said in the speech. "Just as my teacher saw past my struggles and saw potential in a very lost girl, you too have the opportunity to change a life for it is in caring for people that we haven't even met, and recognizing the inherent worth of every person that we can embrace our humanity."

She ended her speech with another nod to her fiancé: "Thank you, and Jeff, I just want to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference."

Also on the guest list for the event were actors Henry Winkler and Eva Longoria, who Desperate Housewives star also spoke at the This Is About Humanity event.

Ragland's appearance at the Saturday event was not the first time this summer that she has stepped out for a public event without her daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry.

In July, Archie and Lilibet’s grandmother was spotted at a Beverly Hills art event solo. Ragland attended an exhibition by artist Honor Titus, which was followed by dinner at a local restaurant. 

Ragland and her daughter, whom she calls “Flower,” have a close relationship. According to Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, who chatted with PEOPLE in 2018, "Meghan draws a lot of strength from her mother. Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable,"

"I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother," Martin added.

Before Meghan and Prince Harry, 38, moved into their Montecito, California home, Doria traveled to the U.K. frequently to visit the couple during milestone moments including their 2018 royal wedding and the birth of Archie, now 4, in 2019.

The yoga instructor spoke out publicly for the first time in the pair's docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on Netflix last December.

In the series, Ragland recalled the moment Meghan first told her she was dating the member of the royal family.

“We were on the phone and she says, 'Mommy, I'm going out with Prince Harry,' and I start whispering, 'Oh my God,’” she said, adding that “from the beginning, it was very sort of, 'Oh my God, nobody can know.’”

