Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding Cake Designer Claire Ptak Shares an Easy, Cherry-Filled Dessert

"You can prep all the components ahead of time," says the London-based pastry chef

Published on August 13, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Cherry Clafoutis Recipe
Claire Ptak's Cherry Clafoutis. Photo:

Jen Causey

Claire Ptak's sweet treat is the perfect addition to a summer dinner party.

“This is a classic French countryside dessert," says the London-based pastry chef, who famously designed Meghan Markle and Price Harry's wedding cake. "You can prep all the components ahead of time, and you can bake while you’re eating dinner — then it’s ready to go as soon as you’re ready for dessert!"

Ptak features this "warm, baked custard dotted with perfectly red cherries” in her cookbook Love Is a Pink Cake and there is room to personalize the ingredients. "You can swap out cherries for any other seasonal fruit that you love," she says.

claire-ptak-3.jpg
Claire Ptak making Meghan Markle and Price Harry's wedding cake in 2018.

If you only have frozen cherries make sure they are thawed, drained and patted dry before using.

Claire Ptak's Cherry Clafoutis

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided

1 lb., 5 oz. fresh cherries (about 2½ cups), pitted

½ cup (about 2⅛ oz.) all-purpose flour

⅛ tsp. fine sea salt

¾ cup superfine sugar, divided

3 large eggs

1¼ cups whole milk

Whipped cream, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Grease a 9-inch round baking dish or oven-safe skillet with 1 tablespoon of the butter. Spread cherries evenly in dish. Set aside.

2. Whisk together flour, salt and ½ cup of the sugar in a large bowl. Whisk in eggs 1 at a time. Whisk in milk. Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer over cherries to remove lumps; discard strained solids.

3. Sprinkle mixture in baking dish with remaining ¼ cup sugar. Cut remaining 2 tablespoons butter into about ¼-inch cubes, and scatter evenly over top.

4. Bake in oven until clafoutis is puffed and golden, 35 to 40 minutes, covering edges with aluminum foil after 20 minutes to prevent overbrowning. Let cool 5 minutes. Serve with whipped cream.

Serves: 6
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 55 minutes

