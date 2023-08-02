Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Playful and Flirty,' Says Source: 'Not into a Big Scene' (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their own thing in California.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to find their way in Hollywood, their home life — 90 miles away from starry Los Angeles in Montecito — is a happy one.

The couple — who are parents to son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2 — have taken on routine, relaxed beats: Harry can be seen weaving through the village on his bike; Meghan pops into local markets; Lili sits atop Harry’s shoulders at the town's July 4 parade.

A family insider tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story that for Prince Harry, it's a "very different" life, and one he "seems to be embracing."

Despite their recognizability, a friend says Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, who turns 42 on Friday, are quite casual.

"Harry’s a beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude," says the pal. "They’re playful and flirty when they’re hanging out."

Prince Harry regularly is seen by locals at the beach, often accompanied by one of the couple's three dogs, Pula. A resident tells PEOPLE that during a beach visit, "The cutest dog dropped his ball by me, and I looked up to ask the owner if I could throw it, and it was Prince Harry. He said, 'Of course,' and made small talk while I played and pet the dog. It was so cute."

The resident added that the Duke of Sussex "didn’t wear a hat; I could see his red hair.”



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2022. Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP/ Getty

Despite their public outings, Prince Harry and Meghan largely keep to themselves. They work out of a shared office inside their sprawling $14.65 million estate, which boasts chicken coops, a playground and a vegetable garden.

"They’re not into a big scene. They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing,” says the friend. (Of the two, Harry is more frequently out and about.)

But when Meghan arrives at school pickup, "she talks to everyone; there is no pretense,” says a longtime Montecito resident.



Some locals wish the couple would more fully engage with the community in Montecito, where Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and Jeff Bridges call home. “Quite a lot of people are very protective of them," says Montecito Journal columnist and local resident Richard Mineards, while others are "grumbling" about a noticeable uptick in paparazzi.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty

It's been three years since Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from their roles as working members of the royal family and moved to her home state of California. The couple has stressed that the change was necessary for their mental well-being, with Meghan having thoughts of self-harm and Harry battling press intrusion — and the royal family planting stories against each other.

However, "there wasn’t necessarily a five-year plan" — as one royal insider tells PEOPLE — when they left the U.K.

Royal life "wasn’t a world they wanted for their family," says the royal insider, noting that their choices reflect that. "Everything else flows from that, for whatever time period it takes."

Meghan and Harry signed major deals with Netflix and Spotify in 2020, resulting in a record-breaking Netflix series and a hit podcast in addition to the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir. However, they've hit a few road bumps in recent months: in June, they announced they had "mutually agreed to part ways" with Spotify, where they were operating under a $20 million deal, and the Wall Street Journal recently declared the couple was "looking like a flop" after looking into their production company's Netflix output, where their deal is valued at $100 million.

Joe Quenqua, a senior media strategist, tells PEOPLE that the latest headlines signal "serious growing pains" for Prince Harry and Meghan's brand, while a top Hollywood insider says, "The royal element and, in some ways, the drama around them inflated the price, deals and expectations."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

But there may be a new wave coming. Meghan recently signed with power agency William Morris Endeavor, while Harry’s Netflix series Heart of Invictus, about his competition for veterans and military service personnel, is set to premiere soon, along with the next Invictus Games taking place in Germany this September.

They're also hard at work with their Archewell Foundation supporting causes close to their hearts. On Wednesday, they shared a video showing Meghan and Harry calling young people who are working with the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund to congratulate them on their impact in creating safer online spaces.

"Has their final chapter been written? Absolutely not," an industry executive tells PEOPLE. "Hollywood loves a comeback."

