Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Part Ways with Spotify After 1 Season of 'Archetypes' Podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parting ways with Spotify, PEOPLE can confirm.

A joint statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company Archewell Audio and Spotify said: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

A representative from WME, the talent agency that the Duchess of Sussex signed with earlier this year, told the Wall Street Journal, “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

"We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing, and it's been fun," said Meghan, 41, during the final episode, which aired in November 2022.

"And many moons ago, I heard a quote that I will share with you today because as we talk about labels and tropes, boxes some may try to squeeze you into, and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don't quite fit the full person that you are… this is what I wanted to leave you with," she continued. "It's from a couplet within a piece of writing by Greek poet Christianopoulos. And he says, 'What didn't you do to bury me / but you forgot, that I was a seed.' "

She left listeners an encouraging message to "keep growing, and I'll see on the flip side."



Meghan and Prince Harry announced a multi-year partnership between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020 with the goal to "build community through shared experience, narratives and values."

Meghan's podcast aired in August 2022 and had a successful first season on Spotify. Two days after its premiere, Archetypes was the number-one podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada on Spotify's international charts.

Each episode of the podcast featured different guests, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton, who all explored the stereotypes that hold women back with the Duchess of Sussex. The show even won a People’s Choice Award for pop podcast of 2022.

"Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award," Meghan said in a statement on her Archewell site at the time. "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

"It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life," Meghan added.

Meghan was also named a digital media national winner for the 48th Annual Gracie Awards for her Spotify podcast in December 2022.

On June 5, Spotify announced they were cutting approximately 200 employees, 2% of Spotify’s workforce, as they "recently embarked on the next phase of our podcast strategy."

After Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from their working roles as members of the royal family in 2020, they signed deals with Netflix and Spotify.

In December 2020, the pair debuted their podcasting skills with a two-minute audio clip.

"He has a podcast voice!" Meghan said after Harry gave an introduction.

The same month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their first podcast episode, a holiday special tied to the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

The podcast episode's celeb-filled lineup — including Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden and more — also featured a special cameo: their then-19-month-old son, Archie. At the very end of the episode, Meghan and Harry allow Archie to take a turn at the microphone.

"You can speak into it," Prince Harry told Archie.

"Archie, is it fun?" Meghan said, to which Archie responds, "Fun?" Then Meghan repeats, "Fun!"

Archie even gave a special message to listeners — "Happy New Year!" — with help from his parents.