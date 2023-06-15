Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Part Ways with Spotify After 1 Season of 'Archetypes' Podcast

The August 2022 launch of the podcast was an immediate success, landing number one on charts internationally

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 15, 2023 09:22PM EDT
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Photo: Spotify Podcasts/Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parting ways with Spotify, PEOPLE can confirm.

A joint statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company Archewell Audio and Spotify said: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

A representative from WME, the talent agency that the Duchess of Sussex signed with earlier this year, told the Wall Street Journal, “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

"We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing, and it's been fun," said Meghan, 41, during the final episode, which aired in November 2022.

"And many moons ago, I heard a quote that I will share with you today because as we talk about labels and tropes, boxes some may try to squeeze you into, and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don't quite fit the full person that you are… this is what I wanted to leave you with," she continued. "It's from a couplet within a piece of writing by Greek poet Christianopoulos. And he says, 'What didn't you do to bury me / but you forgot, that I was a seed.' "

She left listeners an encouraging message to "keep growing, and I'll see on the flip side."

A Spotify Original Archetypes with Meghan
Spotify

Meghan and Prince Harry announced a multi-year partnership between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020 with the goal to "build community through shared experience, narratives and values."

Meghan's podcast aired in August 2022 and had a successful first season on Spotify. Two days after its premiere, Archetypes was the number-one podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada on Spotify's international charts.

Each episode of the podcast featured different guests, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton, who all explored the stereotypes that hold women back with the Duchess of Sussex. The show even won a People’s Choice Award for pop podcast of 2022.

"Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award," Meghan said in a statement on her Archewell site at the time. "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

"It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life," Meghan added. 

Meghan was also named a digital media national winner for the 48th Annual Gracie Awards for her Spotify podcast in December 2022.

On June 5, Spotify announced they were cutting approximately 200 employees, 2% of Spotify’s workforce, as they "recently embarked on the next phase of our podcast strategy."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate MiddletonMeghan Markle and more!

After Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from their working roles as members of the royal family in 2020, they signed deals with Netflix and Spotify.

In December 2020, the pair debuted their podcasting skills with a two-minute audio clip.

"He has a podcast voice!" Meghan said after Harry gave an introduction.

The same month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their first podcast episode, a holiday special tied to the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

The podcast episode's celeb-filled lineup — including Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden and more — also featured a special cameo: their then-19-month-old son, Archie. At the very end of the episode, Meghan and Harry allow Archie to take a turn at the microphone.

"You can speak into it," Prince Harry told Archie.

"Archie, is it fun?" Meghan said, to which Archie responds, "Fun?" Then Meghan repeats, "Fun!"

Archie even gave a special message to listeners — "Happy New Year!" — with help from his parents.

Related Articles
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary arrive ahead of a dinner at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Tiara Time! Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe of Denmark Sparkle During Norway Royal Visit
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Twin in Green Patterned Dresses — Why They Might Be Matching
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she leaves Riversley Park Children's Centre on June 15, 2023
Kate Middleton Has Hilarious Reply When a Burping Baby Interrupts Her: 'Well Done, You!'
King Charles III, accompanied by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, presents the new Sovereign's Standard to The Blues and Royals during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2023 in London, England. The regiment will provide the Sovereign's Escort at Trooping The Colour on Saturday
King Charles and Princess Anne Team Up for a Palace Ceremony Ahead of Trooping the Colour
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson Shares Sweet Nickname for Baby Ernest — and Her 'Normal' Weekend with Grandkids
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Invited to King Charles' Trooping the Colour
Prince Charles
Prince Edward Will Have a Personal First at Brother King Charles' Trooping the Colour
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre
Kate Middleton Holds Hands with an Adorable Infant During Latest Baby-Filled Outing!
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022
King Charles Recalls Queen Elizabeth Receiving Exciting Non-Royal News on Her Coronation Eve 70 Years Ago
Suits - Season 6
Meghan Markle Binge Watch! 'Suits' Is Coming to Netflix — the Same Day as King Charles' Birthday Parade
Zara Tindall on day three, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019
Zara Tindall Models Whimsical Royal Ascot Hat in Selfie, But It's Probably Not What She'll Wear — Here's Why
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attend the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace
Bhutan's King and Queen Are Expecting a Royal Baby — Another Sibling for the Dragon Prince!
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland
Prince William, Prince of Wales (in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards) leaves Buckingham Palace, on horseback, to carry out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 10, 2023 in London, England.
Why Prince William's Back-to-Back Trooping the Colour Rehearsal Was So Rare
Queen Camilla meets with British actress Judi Dench during a reception for the inaugural Queen's Reading Room
Queen Camilla and King Charles Reunite with Dame Judi Dench at Camilla's Big Book Club Event
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance in San Diego to Root on U.S. Armed Forces at the Warrior Games