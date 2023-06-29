Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Officially Vacated Frogmore Cottage, Their Former U.K. Home

The Duke of Sussex stayed at Frogmore Cottage just a few weeks ago when he traveled to London to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence; Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially out of Frogmore Cottage.

"We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset,” Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens said in recent briefings. According to The Sun, the last of the couple's things were shipped to their California home, where they relocated in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

The update comes almost five months after a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation told PEOPLE the couple had been asked to leave the residence. “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the spokesperson said in March.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
A photo of the Sussex family at Frogmore Cottage from the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Netflix/Youtube

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Told 'to Vacate' Their U.K. Home, Frogmore Cottage

Frogmore Cottage was Prince Harry and Meghan’s first family home, having upgraded from the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London to the larger space before Prince Archie was born in May 2019. Extensive renovations took place before they moved in, said to cost around $3 million. Following their step back from their royal roles, the couple repaid and “fully covered” the taxpayer-funded Frogmore renovation. The revamp had originally been backed by the Sovereign Grant, the U.K. fund set aside for royals and fueled by taxpayers. 

While Harry, Meghan and Archie settled in Montecito in the summer of 2020, where Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021, the Sussex family continued to use Frogmore as a base of operations during visits to the U.K. — though another young royal family moved in full-time. Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved into Frogmore Cottage before their son August was born in February 2021.

A source said at the time, "Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K., and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

Frogmore Cottage
An exterior shot of Frogmore Cottage. GOR/Getty

RELATED: All About Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Home That They've Been Told 'to Vacate'

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited England in June 2022 with Archie and Lilibet for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, they stayed at Frogmore and celebrated Lili’s first birthday with a backyard party there.

Prince Harry stayed at the cottage just a few weeks ago when he traveled to London to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering in early June. The prince launched the claim in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked, and testified against the powerhouse publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and more on June 6 and 7.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023 in London
Prince Harry arrives at High Court in London to give evidence against Mirror Group Newspapers on June 6.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Windsor became a special place for Prince Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and hosted their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House. They also took their engagement photos on the grounds of Frogmore House the year before. 

Fans got a glimpse inside Frogmore Cottage in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which debuted in December 2022. There, the couple shared intimate photos of themselves packing up, plus an outdoor shot with their kids while visiting for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
A photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Netflix

"We both came back in March from Canada, and that was sort of our farewell week," Harry said of the transatlantic move in 2020 in the docuseries.

"We were going through so many boxes, just literally looking at everything, going, 'Oh my gosh, this blanket I missed, that hat was so funny,' " Meghan echoed. "Just taking it all in, and it really just gave us a chance to look back at our whole love story."

"We always saw Archie running around the garden at Frogmore Cottage, and maybe jumping in the Queen's pond. That was all part of our future, and everything changed really, really quickly," Harry continued of the future he and his wife imagined there. "We knew we were going to get some breathing space from this very painful experience that we'd been stuck in, but also at the same time, it was really sad."

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, speaks with children of Globe Primary school in Bethnal Green as she officially opens The Young V&A
Kate Middleton Has the Best Reaction When Kids Ask Her Age: ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’
King Charles III attends day one of Royal Ascot
Why King Charles Won't Be Crowned at Coronation Celebration in Scotland — Though a Crown Will Be There
Prince Phillip and Prince William enjoy the build up to the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium
See Prince William's Reaction to a Story About Grandfather Prince Philip's Expletive-Filled Suggestion
Prince William Sinks a Basketball Shot
Prince William Sinks a Basketball Shot — After a Few Tries! — While Sporting a Blazer: Watch
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
King Charles' Previous Royal Website Shuts Down — But Will Prince William Take It Over?
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Continue to Work with Netflix, Streamer's Spokesperson Says
Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission
Prince William Surprises Royal Fans with Walkabout on Visit to Homeless Mission in Belfast
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts during a visit of the new facilities of "Hope Street"
Kate Middleton Opens New Community for Women in the Justice System — and Leaves a Handwritten Note!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Geri Halliwell are seen discussing ambition for Homewards
Prince William Teams Up with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner on Homelessness Project Launch
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis Made an Appearance at Glastonbury — But Not How You'd Expect
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London
Prince William Reveals New Project to 'Finally End Homelessness' with U.K. Tour
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are All Smiles in Procession for Final Day of 2023 Royal Ascot
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton, King Charles and More Can't Help but Cheer! See the Best Reactions at Royal Ascot 2023
Windsor UK. Prince William meets with Tyrone Mings, Gail Porter, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and David Duke, ahead of the launch of Homewards - a five-year programme to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness in the UK
How Prince William's Mission to End Homelessness Was 'Inspired' by Mother Princess Diana
Members of the British Royal Family arrive in carriages to Day 4 of The Royal Ascot Races
All the Best Looks (and Whimsical Hats!) of Royal Ascot from Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and More
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) smile as they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the Royal Procession on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Their Royal Ascot Debut as Prince and Princess of Wales