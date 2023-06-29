Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Officially Vacated Frogmore Cottage, Their Former U.K. Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially out of Frogmore Cottage.

"We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset,” Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens said in recent briefings. According to The Sun, the last of the couple's things were shipped to their California home, where they relocated in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

The update comes almost five months after a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation told PEOPLE the couple had been asked to leave the residence. “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the spokesperson said in March.



A photo of the Sussex family at Frogmore Cottage from the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Netflix/Youtube

Frogmore Cottage was Prince Harry and Meghan’s first family home, having upgraded from the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London to the larger space before Prince Archie was born in May 2019. Extensive renovations took place before they moved in, said to cost around $3 million. Following their step back from their royal roles, the couple repaid and “fully covered” the taxpayer-funded Frogmore renovation. The revamp had originally been backed by the Sovereign Grant, the U.K. fund set aside for royals and fueled by taxpayers.

While Harry, Meghan and Archie settled in Montecito in the summer of 2020, where Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021, the Sussex family continued to use Frogmore as a base of operations during visits to the U.K. — though another young royal family moved in full-time. Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved into Frogmore Cottage before their son August was born in February 2021.

A source said at the time, "Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K., and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."



An exterior shot of Frogmore Cottage. GOR/Getty

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited England in June 2022 with Archie and Lilibet for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, they stayed at Frogmore and celebrated Lili’s first birthday with a backyard party there.

Prince Harry stayed at the cottage just a few weeks ago when he traveled to London to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering in early June. The prince launched the claim in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked, and testified against the powerhouse publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and more on June 6 and 7.

Prince Harry arrives at High Court in London to give evidence against Mirror Group Newspapers on June 6. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Windsor became a special place for Prince Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and hosted their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House. They also took their engagement photos on the grounds of Frogmore House the year before.

Fans got a glimpse inside Frogmore Cottage in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which debuted in December 2022. There, the couple shared intimate photos of themselves packing up, plus an outdoor shot with their kids while visiting for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

A photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Netflix

"We both came back in March from Canada, and that was sort of our farewell week," Harry said of the transatlantic move in 2020 in the docuseries.

"We were going through so many boxes, just literally looking at everything, going, 'Oh my gosh, this blanket I missed, that hat was so funny,' " Meghan echoed. "Just taking it all in, and it really just gave us a chance to look back at our whole love story."

"We always saw Archie running around the garden at Frogmore Cottage, and maybe jumping in the Queen's pond. That was all part of our future, and everything changed really, really quickly," Harry continued of the future he and his wife imagined there. "We knew we were going to get some breathing space from this very painful experience that we'd been stuck in, but also at the same time, it was really sad."

