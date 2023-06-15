Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Invited to King Charles' Trooping the Colour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not join the royal family at the first public birthday celebration of his father King Charles' reign

By Simon Perry
Published on June 15, 2023 09:16AM EDT
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be missing from the big royal event on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of the British monarch's birthday. This year will mark the first time the event, which dates back to the 1600s, has taken place during the reign of Harry's father, King Charles. For the last 70 years, when Queen Elizabeth was on the throne, it was known as the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

The parade will feature hundreds of troops of the British Army — of which Prince Harry is a decorated veteran following two tours of Afghanistan during his decade-long career in the military. There will also be a special flypast staged by the Royal Air Force. They are hoping to put on the display that they weren't able to perform for the coronation in May due to the rainy weather.

Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's office had no comment.

RELATED: Royal Family's Best Trooping the Colour Moments Over the Years — Including Prince Harry's Cheeky Face!

Camilla and Prince Charles - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Getty

The couple, who reside in California, traveled back to the U.K. for last year's Trooping the Colour — the last of the reign of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth — watching from a room above Horse Guards Parade along with other members of the royal family. That parade formed part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations that marked Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on the throne.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, attended Trooping the Colour together in 2018 (just a month after their royal wedding at Windsor Castle) and 2019 (weeks after welcoming their first child, son Prince Archie). The event was scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, held for Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle without a large gathering of members of the royal family.

RELATED: What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration

Prince Harry was in the U.K. just last week when he appeared in court in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers. He stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Despite being in such close proximity to the home of Prince William and spending more time in the country than he did for Charles' coronation the previous month, it's thought that he did not see either his father or brother.

Prince Harry and Meghan will likely spend Saturday in Montecito, California with their young son and daughter: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend Trooping The Colour
Mike Marsland/WireImage

 Last Saturday, Prince William led the final rehearsals for the parade. Afterwards, William, 40, praised the troops for stoically carrying on with their preparations despite the severe heat (which saw at least one guard faint.)

And it has emerged that two of King Charles's siblings — Princess Anne and Prince Edward —will both have roles riding horseback at the parade on June 17.

