Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Deal with Netflix 'Isn't Ending Anytime Soon,' Streamer's Spokesperson Says

Netflix revealed they are working on several projects with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including the upcoming documentary series 'Heart of Invictus'

By
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Published on June 27, 2023 11:59AM EDT
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters. Photo:

Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's partnership with Netflix has no end in sight.

Following news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parting ways with Spotify, a Netflix spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that they have several projects in the works with the couple's Archewell Productions.

"The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value," the streaming service's spokesperson said, according to Hello! magazine and The Mirror. "Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn't ending anytime soon. We're currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus."

After stepping back from their royal roles and moving to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, they signed a multiyear deal with Netflix. In December 2022, their series Harry & Meghan provided a look at their love story — as well as their lives as members of the British royal family and their decision to leave the U.K. The show garnered the biggest documentary debut week in the history of Netflix.

RELATED: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series — and the Palace Reaction

Spotify Has Terminated Its Podcast Deal With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Kennedy Human Rights event.

Heart of Invictus, announced by Netflix in January, will follow the athletes of Prince Harry's Invictus Games for service personnel as they prepared for the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, which was postponed to April 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, were spotted with cameras following them at the Invictus Games last year.

"This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to competing at the Invictus Games," the streaming service wrote on Twitter in January.

Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in April 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In April 2022 at The Hague, Prince Harry told PEOPLE how the Invictus Games, which he started as a way of bringing together wounded veterans in a spirit of friendly competition, has inspired him. The adaptive sports competition takes its motto "I am" from the William Ernest Henley poem, which includes the lines, "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul," he told PEOPLE. For Harry, "the poem is a reminder that you have the power to take control of your life.”

In addition to their deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan also signed a deal with Spotify in 2020. It was announced this month that the couple's Archewell Audio and Spotify "mutually agreed to part ways" following one season of Meghan's show Archetypes.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

During the final episode, which aired in November 2022, Meghan said, "We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing, and it's been fun."

