Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Announcement Relates to Their Lives as Parents to Archie and Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation supported Equimundo's latest look at modern fatherhood

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 10:50AM EDT
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the U.N. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are proud parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, perhaps inspiring their support of a report on fatherhood today.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation shared Equimundo's State of the World’s Fathers 2023 report along with a message about why the research matters. The international nonprofit, which is dedicated to engaging men and boys in gender equality, polled over 12,000 people in 17 countries on caregiving and what bars equal participation between men and women.

“The 2023 data shows that men are increasingly involved in caregiving and would like to increase their care work at home, although deeply ingrained social norms and a lack of supportive policies and power structures discourage them from doing so," the Archewell Foundation said in a statement.

“The report recognizes care work as the bedrock of society, and calls for continued advancements towards gender equality. It also emphasizes the need for media representation that normalizes men’s caregiving roles,” it continued.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
A shot of Prince Harry, Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie and Meghan Markle from the Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan.'. Netflix/Youtube

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Steps Out at Beverly Hills Art Show

In the acknowledgments, Equimundo thanked Archewell for "generously" providing support for the research.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have partnered with the nonprofit before. In November 2022, Archewell funded a resource guide on positive masculinity for Equimundo, which reached 3,673 people in 122 countries.

Gender equity is a cause close to Harry and Meghan’s hearts, and the Duchess of Sussex spoke about how her husband is a feminist while visiting Wales in January 2018.

Well-wisher Jessica Phillips was among those who came to see the newly-engaged couple at Cardiff Castle and told Meghan how she admired her outspoken views on women’s rights and feminism.

“He’s a feminist too, so there’s that,” Meghan told of Philips of her then-fiancé.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Netflix; Misan Harriman

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Harry would go on to welcome son Archie, now 4, in May 2019 and daughter Lilibet, now 2, in June 2021. The Duchess of Sussex previously said that her husband’s bond with their son inspired her to write The Bench, her children’s book about the bond between fathers and sons, published a few days after Lili was born.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in a press release from publisher Random House Children's Books. "That poem became this story."

The book also seemed to include a cute tribute to Lilibet! The final illustration appeared to be inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life in California, where Harry sat on a bench and fed chickens with Archie. A woman wearing a sun hat, representing Meghan, stood in a garden with a baby in a sling.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Picks Up Flowers During Solo Outing to Montecito Farmer's Market

In conversation with PEOPLE about his memoir Spare, published in January, Prince Harry said he most identifies with his family roles today.

“A husband and a father — first and foremost — as well as a veteran, environmentalist and mental-health advocate. I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids,” Prince Harry told PEOPLE.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live in 2021. Theo Wargo/Getty
Related Articles
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Why King Charles Is Getting a Pay Bump from U.K. Taxpayers — and How Much It Will Be
Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland is seen checking out Honor Titus art show with a friend before heading to dinner at Il Fornaio restaurant.
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Steps Out at Beverly Hills Art Show
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium attends the Te Deum mass; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Pairs Yellow Dress with Straw Hat — Just Like Kate Middleton!
Queen Camilla and King Charles III during Brecknock Agricultural Society's annual show in a field next to Theatr Brycheiniog
King Charles Gets Upstaged at Plaque Unveiling in Wales — by a Gust of Wind! See His Reaction
Two mounted troopers of the Household Cavalry on horseback at Horse Guards Parade in Central London
King Charles' Guard Goes Viral with Warm Gesture for Young Man with Down Syndrome
James Middleton and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Brother James Praises Her Mental Health Work: 'I'm Extremely Proud'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits Maggie's Oxford to see how the Centre supports people with cancer on May 16, 2017 in Oxford, England
Queen Camilla's Sweet Grandmother Nickname Revealed — and It Might Surprise You!
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
Prince William Will Miss Father King Charles' First King's Speech at State Opening of Parliament
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
Queen Camilla's Son 'Worried' She Would Face Hate After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Princess Beatrice Carries Monogrammed Bag for Night Out with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Swaps Shoes
Princess Beatrice Carries Monogrammed Bag for Night Out with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — and Swaps Shoes!
Joseph Altuzarra, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Dress Designer Recalls Finding Out About the Royal Wear: 'Woke Up to a Ton of Messages'
King Charles III speaks to Helena Bonham Carter
Here's Why King Charles Was Just Joined by Judi Dench, Helena Bonham Carter and More Stars at Windsor Castle
The First Swan Upping of King Charlesâ Reign Is Underway! All About the 800-Year-Old Royal Tradition
The First Swan Upping of King Charles' Reign Is Underway! All About the 800-Year-Old Royal Tradition
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022
Why King Charles Doesn't Need a Passport — and Neither Did Queen Elizabeth
Prince Georgeâs Birthday Begins with Sweet Tribute from King Charles and Queen Camilla Â 
Prince George's Birthday Begins with Sweet Tribute from King Charles and Queen Camilla
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend the birthday celebration of the Crown Princess
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Are All Grown Up at Mom Princess Victoria's Birthday Celebration