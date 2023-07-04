Why July 4th Is a Special Holiday for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their second date on July 4, 2016

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 4, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend The Endeavour Fund Awards in London in March 2020.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's romance was sparked around the Fourth of July.

Prince Harry, 38, looked back on his life so far in Spare, his groundbreaking memoir released in January. Part 3 of the book began with the story of how he met Meghan, 41, after seeing her photo while scrolling on Instagram in the summer of 2016. Meghan and a mutual friend named Violet made a silly video on Snapchat, and Harry wrote that he'd "never seen anyone so beautiful" when her face popped up on his feed. 

The prince asked Violet to make an introduction, and Harry and Meghan met up at Soho House while the Suits star was in London. The evening went so well that they got together the next night — July 4 — and Harry brought something sweet to apologize for being late for their first date!

RELATED: Prince Harry Tells PEOPLE: 'Spare' Is a Raw Account of the 'Good, the Bad and Everything in Between' 

WIGAN, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Prince Harry visits The Blair Project at Three Sisters Raceway on July 5, 2016 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - JULY 14: Actress Meghan Markle leaves the "Today Show" taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2016, the year they started dating. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty; Ray Tamarra/GC

"She walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: I bear gifts. A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. What’s this?” the Duke of Sussex wrote of the surprise. He urged her not to rock the box, and they both laughed. 

“She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honor of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well,” Harry wrote, adding that Meghan said the treats “looked amazing.”

Their server came and went, and Harry and Meghan shared a kiss.

“Again the conversation flowed, crackled. Burgers came and went, uneaten. I felt an overwhelming sense of Overture, Prelude, Kettle Drums, Act I. And yet also a sense of ending. A phase of my life — the first half? — was coming to a close,” he said of falling for her.

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from one of their first dates. Netflix

RELATED: The Biggest Revelations from Prince Harry's Book 'Spare' 

“As the night neared its end we had a very frank discussion. There was no way round it. She put a hand to her cheek and said: What’re we gonna doooo?” Harry wrote of her take on how they’d date long-distance.

He insisted they had to give it “a proper go,” and invited her to spend a week in Botswana later that summer, where the next chapter of their courtship would continue. Fans got a glimpse into their trip to Botswana in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which debuted in December.

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a hug during their trip to Botswana in 2016. Netflix

"For me, it was critical to share it with Meg," Harry said of bringing his then-girlfriend to the country that holds a special place in his heart.

"We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world, before the media sort of, you know, joined it,” he explained. 

