See What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Job Titles Were Listed As at Los Angeles Soccer Match

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wear many hats, but their job titles were missing from a VIP page!

On Sunday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, attended a hot soccer game between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. While Prince Harry and Meghan were listed on a "notable attendees" sheet for the Sept. 3 event, their names appeared alone without a job descriptor, as seen in a snap shared to X by Extra Time Indonesia.

While stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, Tom Holland and Selena Gomez were listed as “actors” and LeBron James was noted as an “NBA player,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were simply identified as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While Meghan’s name was in the lineup, Harry was photographed solo in the stands. King Charles’ younger son was all smiles in his prime spot and followed closely as Lionel Messi helped Miami beat Los Angeles 3-1, cinching a win for the team's co-owner David Beckham. Prince Harry also posed for a photo with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney.

Prince Harry (left) poses with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton (right).

Meanwhile, Meghan had fun plans the next day — attending her second Beyoncé concert in four days!

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, stepped out for the final leg of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and she smiled in a snap with Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and actress Kerry Washington.

The Archetypes host kicked off the weekend at Beyoncé's first Los Angeles show on Friday night with Harry and her mom, Doria Ragland, and festively dressed in silver both times, following Beyoncé’s “birthday wish” that fans all wear “fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22” in honor of her 42nd birthday on Sept. 4.

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan Markle at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Prince Harry and Meghan’s outings are the latest around their California home. The couple relocated to Meghan’s home state in 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

A few days after their son, Prince Archie, was born in May 2019, the public got a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official occupations (at the time) on his birth certificate. While one big reveal was where Meghan gave birth (the private Portland Hospital in Westminster, breaking tradition from the royal-favorite Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London), the document listed Meghan’s official job title as “Princess of the United Kingdom.” Dad Harry’s was similarly listed as “Prince of the United Kingdom.”

The new mom had not been referred to as a princess since marrying Harry in May 2018. The couple were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day.

Similarly, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s occupations were listed as “Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom” on all three of their children’s birth certificates.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

When Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021, her birth certificate looked a little bit different from her older brother’s, as parents' occupations are not included on California birth certificates. Her dad Prince Harry’s first name was listed as "The Duke of Sussex," with "His Royal Highness" as his last name. Meanwhile, mom Meghan did not use her royal titles, listing her full name, Rachel Meghan Markle, as the document required their legal names and her maiden name.

Since settling in the U.S., Prince Harry and Meghan have embraced a slew of new professional ventures. In September 2020, The New York Times reported that the couple's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the platform.

The couple started to roll out content late last year, starting with their docuseries Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead, a documentary series inspired by Nelson Mandela and focused on today’s change-makers, in December 2022. Heart of Invictus, a new limited series about Harry’s Invictus Games at The Hague in 2022, hit queues last week.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 in April 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty

In January, Prince Harry’s groundbreaking memoir Spare was also published and is on track to be 2023’s bestselling nonfiction book.

In her own venture, Meghan made her podcast debut with Archetypes last August, exploring the stereotypes that hold women back. The show topped the charts soon after its debut on Spotify and won a People’s Choice Award for pop podcast of 2022.

In June, PEOPLE confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were parting ways with Spotify. A joint statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company Archewell Audio and Spotify said: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

A representative from WME, the talent agency that the Duchess of Sussex signed with earlier this year, told the Wall Street Journal, “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

"We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing, and it's been fun," Meghan said during the final episode, which aired in November 2022.

