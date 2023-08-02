Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Growing Pains' in Showbiz: 'Hollywood Loves a Comeback' (Exclusive)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were given no formal lay of the land to kick things off," says a podcast production source

By
Simon Perry,
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Elizabeth Leonard,
Gillian Telling,
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
and Andrea Mandell
Published on August 2, 2023 08:00AM EDT
prince harry meghan markle cover
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming off a record-breaking Netflix series, a hit podcast and a bestselling book — yet finding solid footing in Hollywood remains an ongoing challenge.

In June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "mutually agreed to part ways" with Spotify after delivering one podcast, Archetypes, under their reported $20 million deal, with executive Bill Simmons publicly criticizing the couple shortly after the announcement. Later that month, the Wall Street Journal took a critical look at their production company's Netflix output. (That deal is worth $100 million.) In July, the entertainment industry itself was rocked by a historic writers and actors strike.

 Joe Quenqua, a senior media strategist, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that the latest headlines reflect "serious growing pains" for the couple's nascent Archewell brand.

But for Harry, 38, and Meghan, who turns 42 on Friday, "there wasn’t necessarily a five-year plan" — as one royal insider puts it — when they left the U.K. The couple stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to Meghan's home state of California, telling Oprah Winfrey that the decision was life-or-death.

"Terrified" that his wife would suffer the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana, who died at age 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash, Prince Harry said in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Announcement Relates to Their Lives as Parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands. Picture date: Sunday April 17, 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2022.

Aaron Chown/PA/Getty

Royal life "wasn’t a world they wanted for their family," says the royal insider, noting that their choices reflect that. "Everything else flows from that, for whatever time period it takes."

The pair signed deals with Netflix and Spotify shortly after the transatlantic move but production has moved slowly in the three years since, as Hollywood has navigated COVID-19, studios subsequently tightening their belts and the ongoing strikes.

"The royal element and, in some ways, the drama around them inflated the price, deals and expectations," says a top Hollywood insider.

While Prince Harry's book and their Netflix show offered a glimpse behind palace walls like never before, so far it seems that Harry and Meghan's projects without a royal component have struggled to capture the public's attention. Their Netflix docuseries Live to Lead debuted to indifference, and an animated project they were developing called Pearl, about a girl inspired by female leaders, was quietly dropped last year.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Picks Up Flowers During Solo Outing to Montecito Farmer's Market

Some experts say Harry and Meghan are being held to a higher standard than others. "Very few other production companies are measured by what’s actually hit the airwaves," says a source close to the couple, noting there are “plenty of things that are in different phases" under their shingle.

Meanwhile, an Archetypes production source says the couple was not set up for success on Spotify: "They were given no formal lay of the land to kick things off, so they were already on unsteady footing even before the ink was dry."

Though Archewell Audio produced just 12 episodes of Archetypes for Spotfiy, the source noted, they "have a lot of ideas and did pitch them," but said there was too much red tape between Spotify and the Sussexes. "Things moved very slowly on both ends."

prince harry meghan markle cover

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As for what’s next, the couple remain focused on their Archewell foundation, which has dedicated considerable resources to youth mental health, online safety and the intersection of social justice and technology. Meghan recently signed with power agency William Morris Endeavor, while Harry’s Netflix series Heart of Invictus, about his competition for veterans and military service personnel, is coming soon, along with this year’s Invictus Games in September.

"Has their final chapter been written? Absolutely not," an industry executive tells PEOPLE. "Hollywood loves a comeback."

Related Articles
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Reveals Whether She's the 'Strict' Parent Compared to Prince William
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Is Not Parting Ways with Travalyst Despite Reports: 'His Role Has Not Changed’
Nikki Sixx celebrates daughter's birthday
Nikki Sixx and Wife Courtney Throw Daughter Ruby a 'Sleeping Beauty'-Themed 4th Birthday Bash (Exclusive)
Queen Elizabeth statue Hywel Pratley July 1968 garter
Queen Elizabeth's Special Bond with Her Famous Corgis Will Be Immortalized in New Statue
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to people during a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William Cracks a Joke About His Hair Loss — and Repairing Earth Before Moving Planets — in New Video
Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.
Prince Harry Is Bringing His Charity Polo Match to Singapore — and Will Be Joined by a Close Pal
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Attend 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Matching White Ensembles
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Attend 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Matching White Ensembles
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
What Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Royal Titles Be When Dad William Is King?
Ciara Gap x LoveShackFancy interview
Ciara Models Her 'Tomboy' Style in ‘Dream’ Gap and LoveShackFancy Campaign: 'Super Proud’ (Exclusive)
Prince William Surprises Food Truck Customers with Burgers Inspired by His Earthshot Prize in New Video
Prince William Surprises Food Truck Customers with Burgers Inspired by His Earthshot Prize in New Video
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Got to Explore Her ‘Very Dark Imagination’ with Her New Graphic Novel (Exclusive)
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands next to Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in game one of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs
Steph Curry Remembers LeBron James Watching Him in College: 'Insane to Think About All That's Happened Since'
Photo by Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (10416351af) Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Kevin Costner as John Dutton 'Yellowstone' TV Show Season 2 - 2019 A ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land.
Luke Grimes on His 'Yellowstone' Character's Fate Ahead of Series Finale: I 'Take It as It Comes' (Exclusive)
Actors Jack Quaid (L) and Dennis Quaid attend the Armani and Cinema Society Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Truth" after party at Armani Ristorante on October 7, 2015 in New York City.
Dennis Quaid Admits He's a 'Dorky Dad' to His Three Kids: 'Teenagers Are Awkward' (Exclusive)
Bianca Rodrigues and Luke Grimes attend the 28th Annual Screen ActorsÃÂ Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Says Wife Learned English Watching 'The Office': 'Huge Fan' (Exclusive)