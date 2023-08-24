Meghan Markle Is Heading to Germany with Prince Harry — Find Out Why!

The Duchess of Sussex will join her husband for a big trip next month

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 02:25PM EDT
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia in October 2018. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon say “hallo” to Germany!

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Meghan, 42, will join her husband at the upcoming 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany in September. 

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf. The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin,” a spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, founded the international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans in 2014. He was inspired to launch the Paralympic-style sports tournament after attending the 2013 Warrior Games in the U.S., amplifying the transformative physical, psychological and social powers of sports for those who have served.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in The Netherlands in April 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands in April 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Veterans' issues are a cause close to heart for Prince Harry, who served in the British Army for a decade and completed two tours of Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex spoke about how sports can be a “conduit for healing” ahead of the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo earlier this month, which kicked off his trip to Asia for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore.

"I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world. Sport requires having a dream and the need for community,” Harry said in a statement shared via Sentebale, the organization he co-founded in 2006 to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry chats with members of Team Ukraine at the Invictus Games in 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty

The 2023 Invictus Games are set to run from Sept. 9 to 16 and mark the tournament’s sixth cycle. The event has previously been held in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018) and The Hague (2022). In 2025, the Invictus Games will return to North America and take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

Harry and Meghan famously made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where she lived while filming Suits. Meghan has supported Invictus ever since, attending the Sydney games with her husband in 2018 (days after Kensington Palace announced she was pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie) and at The Hague in the Netherlands last spring.

She graced the stage on both occasions, delivering remarks at the Invictus closing ceremony in 2018 and introducing Harry at the opening ceremony in April 2022, where they shared a sweet kiss. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 Opening Ceremony at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands in April 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty

Before Harry hit the stage, Meghan told the crowd she and her husband were "so grateful to the Netherlands for welcoming us and hosting the Invictus Games." The competition was bumped from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID pandemic and will be the subject of the upcoming Netflix series Heart of Invictus. The docuseries — which hits queues next Wednesday — comes from the couple’s production hub Archewell Productions and follows athletes as they prepare for the elite event. 

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The latest update follows news that Harry’s trip to Europe will begin with a stop at the annual awards event for WellChild, a charity for seriously ill children, in London on Sept. 7. 

The prince has been patron of the organization for 15 years and has continued working with WellChild since stepping back from his royal role in 2020. There is no word yet on whether he will see any members of his family while in the U.K. from his California home.

Related Articles
The Duke of York, Andrew, carries Duchess Sarah Ferguson's train as she waves from the balcony on their wedding day.
Sarah Ferguson Shares 'Cinderella' Story of Her Royal Wedding Day: 'I Had That Moment'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022
King Charles and Queen Camilla to Make State Visit to France After Riots Postponed Initial Trip
Princess Diana at Worshipfull Company of Fanmakers Banquet, Mansion House December 1985 at the Various in Various, United Kingdom.
How Princess Diana's Glamorous Gown Heading to Auction Showed She Was the 'People's Princess'
Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre) with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George (right) in Windsor, England.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Spend Time at Balmoral — Just Like Prince William Did
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Royal Family Changes Official Website Again After Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Is Catherine and Meghan Markle Is Rachel! Find Out the Royal Family's Surprising Real Names
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. for Special Reason Next Month Ahead of Invictus Games
Princess Eugenie of York (L) and HRH Princess Beatrice of York at the Animal Ball Art Show Private Viewing, presented by Elephant Family on May 22, 2019 in London, England.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Make Summer Trip to Balmoral for First Time Without Granny Queen Elizabeth
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden attend a reception of Women's football national team World Cup bronze medalists at the Royal Palace on August 21, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Meet National Soccer Team at Palace After World Cup Bronze
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales react as they visit the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team as part of a tour in Wales, on April 27, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Their Most Casual Cover Look Ever for Mountain Rescue Magazine
Prince William Reacts to England's Finish in the Women's World Cup Finals; Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England
Princess Charlotte Is a Total Daddy's Girl! See Her Sweetest Moments with Prince William
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wave to onlookers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace just after their wedding
Find Out What Prince William Whispered to Kate Middleton Before Their Balcony Kiss on Royal Wedding Day
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Star in Adorable Back-to-School Photo
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Show Sweet Sibling Bond in Back-to-School Photo
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (L) welcome Britain's Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, at Amalienborg Castle
Kate Middleton Expertly Ensured Queen Margrethe of Denmark Took Center Stage During Their Joint Appearance
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew's BBC Interviewer Speaks Out in New Documentary: 'Someone Always Gets Fired'
Queen Letizia of Spain poses with Spain's players after the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney
Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain Celebrate World Cup Win on the Field with Team: 'Champions!'