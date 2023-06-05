Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Celebrates Princess Lilibet's Birthday with Throwback Photo

Misan Harriman is celebrating Princess Lilibet’s latest milestone with a favorite photo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter turned 2 on Sunday, and the photographer posted the iconic shot he took of the little princess for her first birthday on his Instagram Story.

Harriman added a colorful “Happy Birthday” sticker to the adorable portrait Meghan and Harry released last year, where Lilibet sat in the grass of Frogmore Cottage during her backyard picnic party in June 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter wore a blue dress with a white bow in her red hair — revealing that she inherited her dad’s tresses!

Princess Lilibet. Misan Harriman Instagram

Harriman and his family were guests at Lili's first birthday party, and the Sussexes have tapped him to capture important moments in the past. The photographer and social activist snapped the sweet shot Meghan and Harry used to announce she was pregnant with Lili in 2021, and Harriman also took powerful portraits of the Sussexes at the One Young World Summit in England in September 2022.

Supporting her friend’s professional achievements, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, made a surprise virtual appearance to introduce Harriman before he gave a TED Talk in April.

"Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience," she began with a smile.

A week later, he wished Prince Archie a happy 4th birthday with an Instagram tribute, sharing a tender moment from the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan (in which he also appeared) where baby Archie looked at a photo of Princess Diana in his nursery.

"Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Archie ❤️" Harriman wrote on May 6, which was also King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation day. Meghan stayed back in California with Archie and Lili on her son’s birthday, while Prince Harry attended the crowning ceremony.

Less than two weeks later, the celebrated photographer behind some of the most circulated images of the Black Lives Matter movement shared support for Meghan and Prince Harry after paparazzi chased their car in New York City.

"They need to be protected, this is unacceptable and terrifying, they have babies at home….. sigh," Harriman tweeted on May 17. The comment captioned a video of New York City Mayor Eric Adams briefly speaking about the incident during an unrelated public safety announcement.

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On May 17, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE that Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" while being pursued by "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in the city the night before. The trio was attending the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan where Meghan was honored — and she brought along her husband, 38, and mother, 66, as her surprise guests to the event.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson said in a statement. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry. James Devaney/GC Images

On May 16, Harriman shared a congratulatory message for Meghan on social media in honor of her big night.

"Congratulations M," he tweeted with a string of heart emojis, posting photos of Meghan with Harry, Doria, Gloria Steinem, the founding president of the Ms. Foundation for Women, and Teresa Younger, the current CEO.