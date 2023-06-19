Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Best Dior Outfits Through the Years

Meghan Markle has a long history with Dior, and Prince Harry has also been turning to the luxury fashion house in recent months.

The Duchess of Sussex is closely associated with a number of brands, from her Givenchy royal wedding dress to her Aquazzura shoe collection. But some of her most memorable ensembles come from Christian Dior. Meghan chose to wear the designer on some momentous occasions, including son Prince Archie's royal christening.

In recent months, the Duke of Sussex has also been dressed by the brand, including at King Charles' coronation in May.

Check out some of Prince Harry and Meghan's Dior designs through recent years.