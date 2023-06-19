Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Best Dior Outfits Through the Years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both rocked Dior ensembles in recent months

Updated on June 19, 2023 02:27PM EDT
Meghan Markle. Photo:

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle has a long history with Dior, and Prince Harry has also been turning to the luxury fashion house in recent months.

The Duchess of Sussex is closely associated with a number of brands, from her Givenchy royal wedding dress to her Aquazzura shoe collection. But some of her most memorable ensembles come from Christian Dior. Meghan chose to wear the designer on some momentous occasions, including son Prince Archie's royal christening.

In recent months, the Duke of Sussex has also been dressed by the brand, including at King Charles' coronation in May.

Check out some of Prince Harry and Meghan's Dior designs through recent years.

01 of 07

May 2023

Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

To attend his father King Charles' coronation, Prince Harry wore a suit by Dior to the Westminster Abbey ceremony. The brand wrote on Instagram, "For the coronation of King Charles III in London, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was attired in a formal Dior look specially designed by @MrKimJones for the momentous occasion. Pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey, his black wool and mohair peak lapel tailcoat is worn with a matching double-breasted vest and trousers, a white shirt, and gray tie."

02 of 07

March 2023

Prince Harry.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Just a few months earlier in March 2023, the Duke of Sussex attended a London court proceeding sporting the Dior "Bee Shirt" under his suit jacket.

03 of 07

September 2022

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

At the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Meghan opted for a black Stephen Jones for Dior hat paired with her Stella McCartney cape dress.

04 of 07

June 2022

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from their California home to the U.K. in June 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. At a national service of thanksgiving in the Queen's honor at St. Paul's Cathedral, Meghan wore a Dior stone white trench coat and skirt and a matching wide-brimmed Dior hat designed by Stephen Jones.

05 of 07

July 2019

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

At Prince Archie's christening in July 2019, the proud mom wore a white dress by Dior with a fascinator. Meghan and Prince Harry posed for a group photo with their son as well as a portrait of just their family of three (before daughter Princess Lilibet joined the crew).

06 of 07

February 2019

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

While pregnant with Archie, Meghan sported a bespoke dress by Dior featuring draped sleeves for a reception in Morocco.

07 of 07

July 2018

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Meghan wore an Audrey Hepburn-inspired bespoke navy Dior dress with a boatneck neckline paired with a Stephen Jones fascinator in July 2018 for the celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of the Royal Air Force.

