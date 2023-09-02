Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Beyoncé’s Star-Studded Renaissance World Tour Show in L.A.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are part of the BeyHive!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night, along with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

In one photograph posted on social media, the trio watched the show from a private box overlooking the stadium, with both Meghan, 42, and Doria, 67, sporting big smiles with their arms in the air.

Meghan’s mom appeared to be taking a photo of the performance on her phone as the group took in the show, while Prince Harry, 38, stood close by to his wife with his hands in his pockets, wearing a gray shirt and blazer, which he paired with white pants.

The Duchess of Sussex and her mother both wore silver to the show, adhering to Beyoncé’s recent request that fans wear “fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!” The dates correspond to the singer's zodiac sign, Virgo, and include her Sept. 4 birthday. While Meghan wore a silver skirt and white tank top, her mom opted for a chic high-necked silver top and white pants.

Beyoncé kicks off her three-night sold-out Renaissance world tour at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium,. ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Doria, Meghan and Prince Harry were also spotted in another set of photos posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday morning. In the pics, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to be dancing along to the performance with Prince Harry beside her, while another snap seemed to show Ragland while she was mid-dance move.

Beyoncé, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, have been tied to Meghan since their 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech. The couple accepted their prize for Best International Group via video message, recreating their music video for “APES—.” But instead of posing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” they stood in front of a regal portrait of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sparkling crown and pearl necklaces.

Meghan and Prince Harry met Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019. As Beyoncé leaned in to hug Meghan, she was spotted saying, “My princess.”

It was revealed in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan that the "Crazy in Love" artist sent Meghan a text of support following the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In episode six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked together in their home office when Meghan said, "Beyoncé just texted" as Prince Harry theatrically gasped.

"Just checking in," Meghan said, dictating the message before adding, "I still can't believe she knows who I am!"

"Go and call her," Harry suggested.

"No, it's okay," his wife replied. "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ragland weren't the only well-known guests to attend the first of three sold-out Los Angeles dates of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour on Friday evening.

Also spotted in attendance at the concert were Sarah Paulson, Pedro Pascal, Kris Jenner, Tyler Perry, LeBron James, Kali Uchis and Magic Johnson.

For Meghan, it was a return to the venue after attending Taylor Swift's performance at SoFi Stadium last month. As Swift launched into her Fearless era, Meghan jumped up out of her chair to sing along to "You Belong with Me."

Although Prince Harry did not join his wife at the Swift concert because he was overseas for a charity polo game, he has been spotted at SoFi Stadium since they moved to Meghan's home state in 2020 after stepping back from their royal roles. In 2022, he attended the Super Bowl at the venue alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie, who was visiting from the U.K.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s night out came a day after the 26th anniversary of the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died at age 36 on Aug. 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris. Diana, Princess of Wales, was also mother to Harry's brother, Prince William.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry recalled taking his wife to visit his mother’s grave in Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home in Northamptonshire, England.

“No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary,” Prince Harry wrote in his memoir. “And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum.”

"We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity,” he continued. “Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone.”

“I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for,” Prince Harry added. “Clarity, she said. And guidance.”

