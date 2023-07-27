Meghan Markle knows there's something special about summer.

Before she met Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, jotted down her favorite parts of the season in a June 20, 2014 blog post on her now-defunct lifestyle website, The Tig.

“Sun kissed afternoons, cocktail in hand, surrounded by nothing but the laughter of your closest mates, an Otis Redding playlist, and the whistling breeze of the wind. I’m talking about perfection, people,” Meghan wrote. "The perfection that comes with summertime. Picnics and barbecues, laying out by the pool with friends, and toasting to the season are high on my list."

Meghan, who was starring on Suits at the time she wrote the post, went on share a summer drink recipe, which included a predictive look at her future: a nod to her "love of all things" British! The cocktail is a spin on Wimbledon's signature drink, the Pimm's Cup, made by mixing the gin-based liqueur with ginger beer or ginger ale and garnishing it with a mint sprig and slices of fresh cucumber, orange, strawberry and/or apple. Meghan attended Wimbledon on several occasions, including with sister-in-law Kate Middleton during her royal life and her 2016 trip to the U.K. when she first met Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"And while I generally opt to whet my whistle with a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc, sometimes the day calls for a cocktail. Cue The TIG Cup,” Meghan wrote on her blog. “Having a love of all things Brit, I wanted to do a twist on their signature Pimm’s Cup."

She continued, "Using cues from the season, with fresh and vibrant farmers’ market ingredients, this drink will whet your whistle and keep you cool during those long summer days turned nights. This is a guaranteed crowd pleaser, and a nod to the fresh picked flavors of the season. Cheers!"

In another 2014 blog post, Meghan shared her summer reading list, compiled with the help of her Suits costars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.

"Whether it’s to escape, to inform, to inspire or to just turn off the world while you sit by a pool, I love getting lost in a good book," she said.

Meghan Markle in 2014. Jim Spellman/WireImage

In 2014, California native Meghan was based in Toronto, where she was shooting Suits. Her summers have certainly changed since then! After marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and stepping back from their working royal roles in 2020, the couple relocated to her home state of California — and they are now parents to son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.

But it's likely that Meghan still turns to many of her summer staples, from picnics to reading by the pool — now as a wife and mom.

Meghan Markle in 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, they opened up about life in California (just before welcoming Lili).

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Prince Harry said.

The dad added, "The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, chatting: 'Palm tree?' House?' "

