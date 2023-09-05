Meghan Markle Watches Beyoncé's Birthday Concert with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland

The Duchess of Sussex attended her second Beyoncé show in four days at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023 09:06AM EDT
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan Markle at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Meghan Markle spent her Labor Day weekend as a member of the BeyHive!

The Duchess of Sussex was at her second Beyoncé concert in four days on Monday, attending the final leg of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Meghan, 42, watched the show with Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and actress Kerry Washington. She also posed for a picture with Rowland, 42, and Washington, 46, and once again adhered to Beyoncé’s “birthday wish” that her fans all wear “fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22” in honor of her 42nd birthday on Sept. 4.

While Meghan sported a metallic silver skirt and high-necked black top, Rowland rocked a black corset-style top and accessorized her look with a silver chain choker necklace and face jewels. Washington meanwhile, donned a silver and black shimmering top and carried a sparkling silver purse. 

Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé performs during her Renaissance World Tour.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Meghan’s ensemble was similar to the look she wore when she attended Beyoncé's first Los Angeles show on Friday night with her mom Doria Ragland, 67, and husband Prince Harry.

In a picture posted on social media, Meghan and Doria were spotted smiling and dancing as they waved their arms in the air from a private box overlooking the stadium. Meghan sported a glittering silver skirt and white tank top to watch the concert, while her mom donned a chic high-necked silver top and white pants. Harry, 38, opted for a more subtle outfit, wearing a gray shirt, gray blazer and white pants.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Among Star-Studded Audience at Beyonceâs Los Angeles Show
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

 Mike Coppola/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z in 2019 at the London premiere of The Lion King.

Meghan later revealed in the couple’s Netflix docuseries series Harry & Meghan that the musician had reached out to her via text following the pair’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey

"Beyoncé just texted," Meghan told Harry as he smiled. 

"Just checking in," Meghan said, dictating the message before adding, "I still can't believe she knows who I am!"

"Go and call her," Harry told his wife.

"No, it's okay," Meghan replied. "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

Meghan Markle Beyonce
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Beyonce and JAY-Z in 2019. NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty

Meghan, Rowland and Washington weren't the only celebrities in attendance at Beyoncé’s birthday show on Monday. 

Kim Kardashian, her daughter North West, 10, and her mom Kris Jenner hung out with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, while Keke Palmer, Chrishell Stause and Lukas Gage all shared clips of themselves watching the show on their Instagram accounts.

Iconic Motown singer Diana Ross also made a surprise appearance on the stage and sang "Happy Birthday" to Beyoncé.

Beyonce performing in Narodowy on June 28, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland
Beyonce performing in June 2023.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage 

It was a busy holiday weekend for Prince Harry and Meghan. In addition to their joint outing at the concert on Friday, Harry stepped out at Sunday's soccer matchup between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium in California.

During the match, the Duke of Sussex posed for a photo with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Among Star-Studded Audience at Beyonceâs Los Angeles Show
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Beyoncé’s Star-Studded Renaissance World Tour Show in L.A.
Harry, second from right, Duke of Sussex, watches along with Los Angeles FC co-owner Larry Berg, left, during the first half of a Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami
Prince Harry Watches Lionel Messi Play Soccer at Star-Studded Game in Los Angeles
Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Prince Harry at Lionel MessiÃ¢ÂÂs Game Against LAFC
Prince Harry Joins ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Stars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney at Lionel Messi’s Game
Beyonce attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023
See Beyoncé's Glamorous Style Evolution From It-Girl to Global Icon
Vanessa Bryant and daughters, Eras Tour;
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Kim Kardashian Instagram Beyonce Jeff Bezos Kris Jenner North West
Kim Kardashian Hangs Out with Jeff Bezos at Beyoncé’s Birthday Show in Los Angeles
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Poses with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Event
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Poses with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Charity Event
Kris Jenner Tina Knowles
Kris Jenner and Tina Knowles Hang Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in L.A.
Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Beyoncé to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, Will Be Given a Key to the City Ahead of 'Renaissance' Tour Stop
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards; Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Meghan Markle Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles While Prince Harry Steps Out in Asia
Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figuares, wife Delfina Figueras, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale Polo 2018
Prince Harry Missed Meghan Markle 'Very Much' During Trip to Asia for Charity Polo Match, Says Friend
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Why Meghan Markle Didn't Join Prince Harry on His Trip to Tokyo and Singapore
Prince Harry and Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Go Shopping for Their Wives â See the Picture! Â https://www.instagram.com/p/CvvRduUBh4O/
Prince Harry Goes Shopping for Meghan Markle with Pal Nacho Figueras in Japan – See the Picture!
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in action at the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup charity polo match, at the Singapore Polo Club in Singapore
Prince Harry Saddles Up in Singapore for Polo Match to Benefit His Beloved Charity
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Confirmed to Adapt Book for Netflix, Author Carley Fortune Says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Acquire Book Rights for Netflix — and They Have Strong Ties to the Story
Harry and Meghan leave celebrity hotspot restaurant Tre Lune, in Montecito, CA The couple were joined by friend Matt Cohen and were seen leaving the restaurant at around 8.45pm. Travis Barker posted an instagram story from inside the restaurant moments before they left. The celeb friendly restaurant is one of Kourtney Kardashian and Travisâ favorites
Meghan Markle Steps Out in Strapless Black-and-White Dress for Pre-Birthday Dinner with Prince Harry