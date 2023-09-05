Meghan Markle spent her Labor Day weekend as a member of the BeyHive!

The Duchess of Sussex was at her second Beyoncé concert in four days on Monday, attending the final leg of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Meghan, 42, watched the show with Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and actress Kerry Washington. She also posed for a picture with Rowland, 42, and Washington, 46, and once again adhered to Beyoncé’s “birthday wish” that her fans all wear “fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22” in honor of her 42nd birthday on Sept. 4.

While Meghan sported a metallic silver skirt and high-necked black top, Rowland rocked a black corset-style top and accessorized her look with a silver chain choker necklace and face jewels. Washington meanwhile, donned a silver and black shimmering top and carried a sparkling silver purse.

Beyoncé performs during her Renaissance World Tour. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Meghan’s ensemble was similar to the look she wore when she attended Beyoncé's first Los Angeles show on Friday night with her mom Doria Ragland, 67, and husband Prince Harry.

In a picture posted on social media, Meghan and Doria were spotted smiling and dancing as they waved their arms in the air from a private box overlooking the stadium. Meghan sported a glittering silver skirt and white tank top to watch the concert, while her mom donned a chic high-necked silver top and white pants. Harry, 38, opted for a more subtle outfit, wearing a gray shirt, gray blazer and white pants.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Mike Coppola/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z in 2019 at the London premiere of The Lion King.



Meghan later revealed in the couple’s Netflix docuseries series Harry & Meghan that the musician had reached out to her via text following the pair’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Beyoncé just texted," Meghan told Harry as he smiled.

"Just checking in," Meghan said, dictating the message before adding, "I still can't believe she knows who I am!"

"Go and call her," Harry told his wife.

"No, it's okay," Meghan replied. "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Beyonce and JAY-Z in 2019. NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty

Meghan, Rowland and Washington weren't the only celebrities in attendance at Beyoncé’s birthday show on Monday.

Kim Kardashian, her daughter North West, 10, and her mom Kris Jenner hung out with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, while Keke Palmer, Chrishell Stause and Lukas Gage all shared clips of themselves watching the show on their Instagram accounts.

Iconic Motown singer Diana Ross also made a surprise appearance on the stage and sang "Happy Birthday" to Beyoncé.

Beyonce performing in June 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It was a busy holiday weekend for Prince Harry and Meghan. In addition to their joint outing at the concert on Friday, Harry stepped out at Sunday's soccer matchup between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium in California.

During the match, the Duke of Sussex posed for a photo with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney.