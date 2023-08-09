Meghan Markle Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles While Prince Harry Steps Out in Asia

Meghan Markle is a Swiftie!

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, attended Taylor Swift's performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Tuesday during the Eras Tour's California leg.

As Swift launched into her Fearless era — telling the excited crowd, "Let's go back to high school!" — Meghan jumped up out of her chair to sing along to "You Belong with Me."

Although Prince Harry did not join his wife as he's overseas, he's been to SoFi Stadium since they located to Meghan's home state in 2020 after stepping back from their royal roles. In 2022, he attended the Super Bowl at the venue alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie, who was visiting from the U.K.

Meghan's night out came as Prince Harry spends time in Asia. On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, was filmed arriving at Haneda Airport in Japan ahead of Wednesday's ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo. He was joined by his friend and polo star Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, who is also participating in the summit.

Meghan Markle in September 2022. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Prince Harry will next travel to Singapore for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Saturday. King Charles’ younger son launched Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children and young people affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS in Africa. Since 2010, the annual polo game has raised over $14 million for the organization’s work.

Prince Harry will trot onto the pitch this weekend to play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team at the Singapore Polo Club. Meanwhile, Figueras, a longstanding Sentebale ambassador, will captain the Singapore Polo Club Team. The equestrian event will mark a return to familiar turf, as the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup (as it was known at the time) was held at the Singapore Polo Club in 2017.

The time apart comes just four days after the couple celebrated Meghan's 42nd birthday and almost a week after they stepped out for dinner at Tre Lune in Montecito, not far from their California home.

Taylor Swift performs at SoFi Stadium on August 3, 2023. Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Meghan joins a long list of celebrities who have attended Swift's sold-out concert tour since she began touring in March in Glendale, Arizona.

Kevin Costner was seen during Monday's Los Angeles stop. Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Bianka and Natalia, enjoyed the concert during its first stop in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Others that have been spotted at Swift's shows include Josh Gad; Gigi Hadid; Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan; Simu Liu; Eddie Vedder; Noah Kahan; Taylor Lautner; Jennifer Garner; Toni Collette; Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse; Drew Barrymore, Max Greenfield, Channing Tatum, Gayle King and Julia Roberts.

Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were also in attendance at Tuesday's night show.

Following her concerts in Los Angeles, Swift will head overseas. The Eras Tour returns to the U.S. in Oct. 2024 for a 3-show run each in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

