Meghan King Celebrates 'Anniversary' of Getting Nose Job, Breast Implants: 'When I Look in the Mirror I Feel Beautiful'

Meghan King is speaking out about her nose job and breast implants, celebrating the “anniversary” of the procedures.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, she praised her doctor and touted plastic surgery's mental health benefits.

“It’s almost been a year since Dr Niccole at @cosmeticare_ waved his magic wand (scalpel? 🤔) and I woke up transformed,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star said, tagging famed surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole — who has appeared on The View and 20/20 — in her post.



She credited the procedure with helping her recover from her public split with ex Jim Edmonds, which was marked by the two trading barbs in the press — often about their parenting and custody of daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 5.

Meghan King went through a public divorce from ex Jim Edmonds. Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

“After going through a public divorce I gave myself a gift I’d always wanted,” King, 38, wrote, adding the cheeky emojis "👃🏼 🍉 🍉."

Their split took a heated turn this past March, with Edmonds claiming, “Meghan is unstable, unfit, unwilling to co-parent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically safe" in a statement to PEOPLE through a rep.

Meanwhile, King told PEOPLE, "I've been the primary parent and single mother of my children with zero issues except for the ones in which Jim causes…His salacious claims are unfounded and will be found so in court. My children have always been and always will be my top priority."

But now, on the anniversary of her procedures, King, who hosts the podcast Intimate Knowledge, is praising her surgeries for helping her self-esteem during their split.

“When I look in the mirror I feel beautiful,” she said — adding that while the surgery was great for her mental state, it does take a long time to recover.

Meghan King says her nose job and breast implants helped her through her split from Jim Edmonds. Meghan King/Instagram

“Let me tell you they aren’t kidding when they say ‘give the swelling a year to go down.’ I only got the bulbous tip removed off my nose while I was undergoing an implant exchange, but these things take time.”

She concluded her post with more praise for her doctor, writing, “Thank you Dr Niccole and the rest of the team...and a lil nip here, tuck there, or prick every now and then is a good enough reason for me!” she wrote.

“Happy one year anniversary to me!”