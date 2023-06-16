Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Journaling, Praying, Spending Time with My Dogs’ Ahead of ESSENCE Festival (Exclusive)

Call it a Peaceful Girl Summer.



Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for a big night, as the closing headliner of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola, which runs from June 29 through July 2 in New Orleans. Before hitting the stage, she’s been taking time to focus on herself and her mental health.



“I’m doing a better job of prioritizing self-care,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Sometimes society places too much emphasis on hustle culture and not enough focus on physical and mental health. It’s a balance, so that’s why I’m making certain adjustments to my routine and I want to let my Hotties [fans] know that it’s acceptable to reset and recharge when necessary.”



Megan Thee Stallion. Emma McIntyre/Getty

As for what she’s up to these days, “I’m just setting more boundaries,” she says, “and carving out more time for myself. When I’m taking a self-care day I’m usually journaling, praying, spending time with my dogs, working out, binging my favorite shows and just doing activities that make me happy.”



The star, whose latest album Traumazine was released in August of 2022, told InStyle last month that putting out new music is not her top priority, adding, “Right now I’m focused on healing.”



It's been six months since rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in 2020. The star has spoken out about her emotional journey following the incident, but these days she’s eager to move on and focus on the things and people that matter most. “My Hotties have done so much to uplift and inspire me over the years,” she tells PEOPLE of her dedicated supporters. “I’m so appreciative and humbled by their love.”

Megan Thee Stallion. Denise Truscello/WireImage

Among those fans, there's a particular group closest to her heart. “There are so many Black women that have supported me over the course of my life and career, and I’m extremely grateful,” says the star. “That’s why I feel a responsibility to use my platform to pay it forward. My foundation, The Pete and Thomas Foundation, has worked closely with organizations like the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium on impactful initiatives to uplift and support Black queens.”



As for her big moment at ESSENCE Fest — the country’s largest music festival with a draw of 500,000 that’s put on by leading Black women’s publication ESSENCE Magazine and its parent company ESSENCE Ventures — Megan couldn’t be more excited.



Essence Festival 2023 Lineup. Essence Festival

“ESSENCE Fest is such an iconic celebration of Black excellence,” she says. “It really feels like perfect timing, especially since this year’s festival will be honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It’s really an honor to headline such a lineup full of legends and emerging stars. I don’t take it for granted.”



Fellow headliners include Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill and Salt-N-Pepa. “They paved the way for women in hip-hop to shine,” says the rapper, who still pinches herself about having the chance to perform alongside them. “I’m just so grateful to them for breaking barriers to create opportunities for artists like me.”

ESSENCE Festival of Culture takes place in New Orleans from June 29 through July 2. Tickets available now.