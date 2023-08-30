Megan Thee Stallion Shows off Fiery Red Hair in New Social Media Dump — See the Photos!

Megan Thee Stallion is blessing her fans with a social media fashion roundup!

On Monday, Thee Hot Girl Coach, 28, shared an Instagram carousel of some recent images simply captioning the upload, “📸✌🏽.” In the first photo, Megan wore a brown multicolor body-hugging jumpsuit. She rocked a sleek, jet-black bob and a Cuban link necklace to pull the look together.

Over the weekend, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper posted a video to her TikTok account wearing the form-fitting suit while out and about with friends. “I actually won this trend 😂 #halfonasack #fyp,” she wrote on a video from the evening with music to Three 6 Mafia’s “Half On a Sack.”

Group member Juicy J, who Megan collaborated with for their 2019 single “Simon Says," made a cameo in the clip. As the Houston native’s photo dump continued, she switched up her 'do from her dark brown hair to a red blunt-cut high ponytail.

Megan paired the red ponytail with another jumpsuit, but this time she opted for all black. As the “Body” artist gave a side profile pose in the sultry suit, she showed off its see-through mesh design.

Another swipe saw the Grammy winner standing in a large closet taking a selfie in the mirror, complete with designer shoes, purses and clothing in the background. In the photo, Megan’s face was completely covered but her legs and midsection were not.

Megan, also known by her alter ego Tina Snow, modeled her toned physique as she wore a white short-sleeved crop top and a navy bikini bottom. The following photo saw the “Savage” rapper in a tropical two-piece with long green nails standing beside artwork and wearing pink sunglasses.

Within the mix of snaps revealing some of her top fashion and fitness pics, the “Hot Girl Summer” artist also showed her 31 million followers see how she stays on track with her fitness goals. In the middle of the carousel, Megan posted what a typical meal looks like for her — salmon, rice, avocado slices and veggies.

In June, Megan spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about what it takes to maintain her health. "I'm really proud of my journey. Fitness has become a part of my lifestyle," she said. "I've been disciplined and committed to working out on a regular basis and investing in my health."

Since then, she hasn’t been shy about showing off her time in the gym and often shares content while working out with her trainer.

“I might have to drop a Hottie Bootcamp sometime soon,” she continued, adding that she spends her self-care days “journaling, praying, spending time with my dogs, working out, binging my favorite shows and just doing activities that make me happy.”

Megan’s return to Instagram was welcomed by fans after the star took some time off of social media following a highly publicized court case with entertainer Tory Lanez.

In April, she penned an essay for ELLE saying his conviction is "a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them."

