Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘Real’ and ‘Consistent’ Friend Cardi B: ‘I Really Love You’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s friendship is a driving force behind both of the female rapper's success.

The two rappers appeared on a livestream video on Cardi’s YouTube channel Thursday night to celebrate the release of their new collaboration, “Bongos.”

During their conversation, Megan, 28, shared that she’s “created boundaries” for herself in her relationships, and then took the time to express her appreciation for the role Cardi, 30, plays in her life.

“Cardi is somebody that I want in my space, in my energy, so it’s so easy to work with her, cause she got good vibes, she got good energy,” the rapper shared. “ I want her to be in my space.”

Megan said the music industry can be “f----- up,” but her friendship with the fellow rapper makes it easier to handle.

“This girl is probably the only girl who have been this consistent and this real and this, just, great of a person to me,” Megan said. “So I just wanna say, Cardi, I really love you.”

The Grammy winner added: “At a time you could’ve jumped ship, you never jumped the ship. And you always been rocking with me and I’m just so appreciative.”



Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B/YouTube

The profession of love had the “Up” rapper feeling sheepish.

"You know how I am,” she told her friend, but she eventually piped in to share her own feelings about their friendship.

“I be very shy, I be, like, really shy, like a lot of times, to hit you up, and sometimes, like, I don’t wanna, like, push. But I’m always like, ‘Bitch, I’m fighting in the back,’” Cardi said of her constant support of Megan, even behind-the-scenes.

Megan agreed. “We be fighting for each other,” she said of their mutual support for one another.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion pose on the beach in a music video for their new song "Bongos". Cardi B/YouTube

“Bongos,” which dropped Thursday night, marks the first collaboration between the two rappers since their 2020 hit, “WAP.”

The track, which features Latin-infused beats, was released alongside a music video that features Cardi and Megan dancing at the beach and by the pool in extravagant, colorful outfits.

The duo initially teased the song on Monday on Instagram with its cover art, featuring the artists in barely-there pastel bodysuits and sporting matching cotton-candy-colored curls.

“The girls 😜🤞🏽,” Megan wrote on Instagram as she shared another piece of art for the song on Tuesday.

“Bongos” is not only the first release from Megan since her 2020 album Traumazine, but also since Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her three years ago in August

After the sultry music video dropped, Cardi asked fans “Is everybody doing alright?” as she shared a clip from the video on Instagram which featured her and Megan climbing all over a metal structure in coordinated red-hot looks.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion pose on the beach in a music video for their new song "Bongos". Cardi B/YouTube

Their previous team-up made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and spent four weeks at the highly coveted top spot in 2020.

“WAP” was certified platinum seven times in the U.S., and swept in the awards season, earning an American Music Award, a BET Award and three BET Hip Hop Awards.

