Megan Thee Stallion Shares the Secret Behind Her Sculpted New Look: ‘I’ve Been Disciplined’ (Exclusive)

“Fitness has become a part of my lifestyle,” the hit rapper tells PEOPLE ahead of headlining ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans

By
Janine Rubenstein
Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE

Published on June 17, 2023 10:54AM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is taking care of her mind, body and spirit. 

The Grammy-winning rapper, 28, who is gearing up to headline the closing night of ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola in New Orleans June 29-July 3, tells PEOPLE that her physical health comes first these days. 

“I’m really proud of my journey,” says the star. “Fitness has become a part of my lifestyle. I’ve been disciplined and committed to working out on a regular basis and investing in my health.”

In March, the rapper made her return to social media — following the December conviction of rapper Tory Lanez who was found guilty of shooting her in 2020 — and to fans, who instantly noticed her sculpted new look. 

Megan Thee Stallion Commits to Return to Instagram With New Set of Sultry Selfies
Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion Instagram

Sharing 10 images on instagram March 16, including sexy bikini selfies and a mid-workout photo, the star made headlines. This came days after her sleek and sultry return to the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party.  

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Thee Stallion. Amy Sussman/Getty

The star is now teasing that fans may soon get even more details of her workout regimen. “I might have to drop a Hottie Bootcamp sometime soon,” she says, adding that she spends her self-care days “journaling, praying, spending time with my dogs, working out, binging my favorite shows and just doing activities that make me happy.”

Megan Thee Stallion Hollywood Reporter Stylist Dinner

Getty Images

And while she’s not focused on putting out any new music at the moment, one of the activities she still enjoys is performing. 

The star, who took the stage at the Final Four in April and recently at LA Pride Festival, says, “I’m looking forward to keeping the moment and positive energy going at ESSENCE Fest. I love performing and I know my Hotties are going to pop out in New Orleans, so we’re going to have a blast together and make it a vibe.”

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16, 2022: Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main Coachella Stage on day two of the Coachella Music Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty

The music festival, the country’s largest, with a draw of 500,000, is put on by leading Black women’s publication ESSENCE Magazine and its parent company ESSENCE Ventures. Megan says she’s thrilled to take part in the event that speaks to women from all walks of life. The upcoming gig, which includes hip-hop legends Missy Elliott and Lauryn Hill, has made her reflect on her own journey. 

Essence Fest
Essence Festival Lineup 2023.

Essence Festival

“It’s still very early in my career, but when it’s all said and done, I want to be known as someone that put her heart into everything and stayed true to herself,” says the rapper of what she hopes fans see in her.  “I want to be recognized as more than an artist, I want to be respected as an entrepreneur and philanthropist that used her resources to open doors for women, set a positive example for others and make the world a better place.” 

