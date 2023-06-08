Megan Thee Stallion Shares Variety of Glam Pictures In Social Media Photo Dump

Megan Thee Stallion is showing fans how to have a relaxing hot girl summer!



With the simple caption, “Recents,” the "Sweetest Pie" rapper shared a variety of glam shots in an Instagram carousel on Thursday.

The first photo showcased a bareback Megan, 28, facing away from the camera with extra long pink nails and an updo hairstyle adorned with flowers. In another, she’s wearing a snug crop top, fitted blue jeans, sandals, and a white purse.

The Houston native’s workout routine is also on full display, as she shared a photo in beige workout shorts while on an exercise machine. She’s also pictured sitting in a plane wearing a clingy sheer dress with voluminous ginger curls.

In another pair of selfies, the Grammy Award winner posed with a glass of wine in one photo and playfully sticks out her tongue in another.



The "Body" emcee recently revealed how she is prioritizing herself over music in a May interview with InStyle.

"Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place. Right now, I'm focused on healing,” Megan told the outlet. "The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out."

She added that "life is all about balance."





Megan also launched a website, "Bad B------ Have Bad Days Too" — which appeared to be inspired by a line in her song "Anxiety" — to provide her fans with mental health resources.



The site features a list of free therapy organizations, a national crisis text line, and a suicide & crisis lifeline, among other resources. It also offers resource directories for projects benefitting the Black community, including therapists for Black women and men, and an LGBTQ Psychotherapist of Color Directory.

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper has spoken openly about her mental health journey. In October, she opened up about turning to therapy after the deaths of both of her parents on the season 2 premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji.

"I've lost both of my parents," she said. "Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' I just started learning that it's okay to ask for help. It's okay to want to go get therapy."

Megan added she sometimes throws herself into her career when she's experiencing emotional challenges.

"I work through my emotions too. When people start to see me a lot or when my schedule gets really full, I'm probably going through something because I wanna keep my mind busy," she revealed.



The star also shared that she keeps her mom's voice close, praying "like 80 times a day" and thinking about what she would do in situations.

"When I'm feeling down," she added. "I'm like, 'Girl, what would your mama tell you right now?' Because if my mom was here, she'd be in my ear like, 'What you doin'? You can do better than that.' ... I always have to keep her words in the back of my head to keep me going."

