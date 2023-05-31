Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Focused on Healing' Not Music: 'Life Is All About Balance'

"Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place," the "WAP" rapper told InStyle

By
Updated on May 31, 2023 06:25 PM
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion is being open with fans about her healing journey.

In an interview with InStyle published Tuesday, the rapper revealed she was taking a break from music to focus on herself.

"Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place," Megan, 28, told the outlet. "Right now, I'm focused on healing."

"The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out," she added. "Life is all about balance." 

Over the weekend, the rapper was seen attending a wedding with soccer player Romelu Lukaku in Lake Como, Italy, amid breakup rumors with boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine.

Meanwhile, in April, Megan spoke out for the first time since Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her, with the goal of changing the narrative that she is a victim instead of a survivor, and offering her support for other women dealing with violence.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper wrote a personal essay for ELLE's May 2023 issue that covered her emotional journey, starting when Lanez shot her in 2020 and ending in the present, when she's had time to heal and process his December conviction.

"I don't want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable," she wrote. "Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see."

Megan (born Megan Pete) wrote that as a child, her parents warned her to never be too trusting of others, but that she never fully grasped the concept, and went through life believing that "everyone came with pure intentions and wanted to be my friend."

In the months since the verdict was handed down, Megan has been taking time to herself, stepping away from social media and spending time with her dogs, her manager and her faith in order to heal.

"I'm in a happier place, but I still have anxiety. Talking about being shot still makes me emotional," she wrote, adding that she's started journaling as a way to process her thoughts. "I've accepted this chapter of my life as part of my journey, but I will not allow it to define my journey. I've been dragged through the mud, but I'm so happy that I'm able to finally come out of it with a new perspective."

Megan wrote that in leaving the past behind, she's ushering in the "rebirth of a happier and healthier" version of herself, one who will continue to be a survivor. She also wrote that she is "excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed."

Megan released her latest album Traumatize in August 2022.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Detail Their 'Throuple': 'We Speak the Same Love Language'
tyson ritter and machine gun kelly
Tyson Ritter Claims Machine Gun Kelly 'Went Ballistic' on Him over Megan Fox Film Scene Suggestion
Ed Sheeran, Ted Lasso
Ed Sheeran Releases 'A Beautiful Game' for the 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale
SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA Says Her Ex's Dad Texted Her After She Called Him Out at Concert for Blocking Her
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect'
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Her Concert With Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Drew Barrymore Raves About Taylor Swift After Attending Tour with Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Haven't Had an Argument Since They Began Dating Last Year (Exclusive)
TLC1999MTV.jpg
TLC's Chilli Reveals She Was Once Almost Kicked Out the Group: 'They Were Auditioning People' (Exclusive)
Celine Dion with her kids
Céline Dion's Health Struggles Are 'Heartbreaking' but She Finds 'Light' in Her Sons: Sources (Exclusive)
Joe Trohman
Joe Trohman Says He's 'Officially Back' in Fall Out Boy — and Will Tour! — After Mental Health Leave
MEGAN THEE STALLION AND NEW BOYFRIEND Romelu Lukaku
Megan Thee Stallion Attends Wedding with Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors
bob mackie; tina turner
Tina Turner Grabbed 'Another Butterfinger' After Being Told She Lost Weight, Recalls Bob Mackie (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Plays Bartender During Surprise Appearance at Atlanta Brewery: 'Beers on Me!'
dogstar. guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves' Rock Band Dogstar Reunites Onstage for the First Time in 20 Years
tina turner people cover
Tina Turner Wasn't 'Scared of Death' After 'Wonderful Last Part of Life,' Says Longtime Friend (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: PP Arnold performs on stage at Islington Assembly Hall on October 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Tina Turner's Singer PP Arnold Remembers Her 'Guardian Angel': 'She Rescued Me' (Exclusive)