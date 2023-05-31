Megan Thee Stallion is being open with fans about her healing journey.

In an interview with InStyle published Tuesday, the rapper revealed she was taking a break from music to focus on herself.

"Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place," Megan, 28, told the outlet. "Right now, I'm focused on healing."

"The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out," she added. "Life is all about balance."

Over the weekend, the rapper was seen attending a wedding with soccer player Romelu Lukaku in Lake Como, Italy, amid breakup rumors with boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine.



Meanwhile, in April, Megan spoke out for the first time since Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her, with the goal of changing the narrative that she is a victim instead of a survivor, and offering her support for other women dealing with violence.

Megan Thee Stallion. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper wrote a personal essay for ELLE's May 2023 issue that covered her emotional journey, starting when Lanez shot her in 2020 and ending in the present, when she's had time to heal and process his December conviction.

"I don't want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable," she wrote. "Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see."

Megan (born Megan Pete) wrote that as a child, her parents warned her to never be too trusting of others, but that she never fully grasped the concept, and went through life believing that "everyone came with pure intentions and wanted to be my friend."

In the months since the verdict was handed down, Megan has been taking time to herself, stepping away from social media and spending time with her dogs, her manager and her faith in order to heal.

"I'm in a happier place, but I still have anxiety. Talking about being shot still makes me emotional," she wrote, adding that she's started journaling as a way to process her thoughts. "I've accepted this chapter of my life as part of my journey, but I will not allow it to define my journey. I've been dragged through the mud, but I'm so happy that I'm able to finally come out of it with a new perspective."

Megan wrote that in leaving the past behind, she's ushering in the "rebirth of a happier and healthier" version of herself, one who will continue to be a survivor. She also wrote that she is "excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed."



Megan released her latest album Traumatize in August 2022.