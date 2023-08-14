Megan Thee Stallion Performs for the First Time Since Tory Lanez's 10-Year Prison Sentencing

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week for shooting the "Savage" musician three years ago

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on August 14, 2023 08:21AM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival
Photo:

Zuma / SplashNews.com

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on stage for the first time since Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her three years ago.  

On Sunday, the rapper, 28, performed at the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California.

For her performance, Megan donned a hot pink ensemble that featured a corseted bodysuit embroidered with diamond and pearl embellishments. Her red locks, meanwhile, were styled into curls.

Also on the festival line-up with the “Savage” singer were Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and Foo Fighters

Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock 

Rapper Lanez, 31, was sentenced last week after being found guilty on all three felony counts for shooting Megan in the feet in July 2020. 

He was found guilty after a nine-day trial in December at the Los Angeles Superior Court, where he was convicted of assaulting Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The incident happened after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home. Megan, her former assistant and ex-friend Kelsey Harris and Lanez had left the party in a Cadillac Escalade and ended up getting into an argument in the vehicle, which spilled out onto the sidewalk in the Hollywood Hills. 

According to prosecutors in court, as Megan began walking away, she heard the “Luv” rapper shout "Dance, bitch!" and he then began shooting at her with a 9mm pistol. Following the incident, Megan was hospitalized and underwent surgery. 

Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Testifying in court last year, Megan — whose real name is Megan Pete — said she was “in shock” and “scared.”

“I hear a gun going off. I couldn’t believe he was shooting at me,” she said. “He was holding the gun, pointing it at me.”

On Thursday, Lanez maintained his innocence in his first statement following his sentencing.

He wrote on Instagram, "I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will."

Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock 

The performer went on to say that he only "took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved... That's it." 

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongly convicted of,” he continued in the statement. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.” 

"I've faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don't last, tough people do."

Lanez concluded his statement by thanking his friends, family, and fans for their "continued support.”

According to the Associated Press, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, told the court he took "full responsibility" for what he did on the night of the incident.

