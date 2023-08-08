'Tormented' Megan Thee Stallion Shared Emotional Statement in Court Ahead of Tory Lanez' 10-Year Prison Sentencing

The rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 06:51PM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez
Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez. Photo: Getty Images (2)

Megan Thee Stallion had some choice words for Tory Lanez at his sentencing.

Although Megan did not appear at the hearing for the Canadian rapper's sentencing for shooting and injuring her in July 2020, Rolling Stone reported that prosecutors read a pre-written statement on Monday.

Of Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, Megan wrote that he should be held fully accountable for his actions, including further traumatizing her following the incident.

“I struggle with being present. After everything that occurred I cannot bring myself back to being in the same room with Tory,” Megan wrote in the statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. “I’ve been tormented and terrorized.”

“He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could’ve been dead,” she continued. “He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions.”

She added, "Slowly but surely, I’m healing. But I’ll never be the same. His crime warrants the full weight of the law."

Back in April, Megan also spoke out about Lanez's conviction for the first time in a personal essay with ELLE for the May 2023 issue.

"I don't want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable," wrote the rapper. "Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see."

She added of the verdict, "It was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them."tory

Lanez, 31, has been serving time in jail since the guilty verdict late last year. He faced up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation.

In December 2022, the "Say It" rapper was was convicted on all three charges against him — assault with a semiautomatic firearm; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

By March 2023, Lanez filed an appeal, but was denied a new trial in May, as reported by FOX 11 Los AngelesKTLA and KABC.

His request for a new trial was rejected by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, per the outlets. One day prior, Lanez's attorney Jose Baez argued that his being found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence was due to procedural errors, prosecutorial misconduct, discovery violations and ineffective counsel.

After the motion was denied, Lanez reportedly told Herriford, "Your honor, please don't ruin my life."

Related Articles
mark ronson dua lipa
Mark Ronson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Dua Lipa Rewriting ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Hit ‘Dance the Night’
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Carly Rae Jepsen Tells Crowd 'No One's Getting Electrocuted Tonight' After NYC Show Canceled Due to Lightning
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Riley Keough Remembers Last Time She Saw Mom Lisa Marie Presley and 'How Beautiful She Looked'
Music fans react in the crowd as Kaskade performs onstage during the 2017 Budweiser Made in America festival
Made in America Festival, Headlined by Lizzo and SZA, Canceled for 2023
Singer Elvis Presley and his bride Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, pose for photograph following their wedding at the Aladdin Hotel.
Priscilla Presley Allowed to Be Buried Close to Elvis Presley as Riley Keough Officially Named Sole Trustee
Riley Keough to Pay Priscilla Presley $1 Million and $400K in Legal Fees to Settle Family Trust Suit
Riley Keough Breaks Silence on 'Upheaval' amid Legal Drama with Grandmother Priscilla Presley: 'We Are a Family'
Sinead O'Connor / Bono split image
Sinead O'Connor Laid to Rest in Ireland as Mourners Line Streets to Pay Their Respects
Taylor Swift Leads 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations â See the Full List
Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus and More Lead 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations — See the List!
Suga of boy group BTS is seen at 'The Devil's Deal' VIP Premiere at coex megabox on February 28, 2023
BTS' Suga Prepares to Begin Mandatory Military Service in South Korea
Joe Lycett Harry Styles portrait hockney
Comedian Shares Joke Portrait of Harry Styles and Says Singer Reached Out to Buy It 'Immediately'
Drake, Kanye West
Drake Shades Audience Member for Wearing Yeezys During Tour Stop
Kayne and Travis Scott
Kanye West Raps at Travis Scott’s Rome Concert for First Performance Since Antisemitic Comments
Tomorrow X Together photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.
Lollapalooza 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from Chicago's Annual Festival (Exclusive)
Will.i.am
Will.i.am Says He Has 'No Shame' in Being 'Ultra Feminine': 'I Think It's a Superpower'
Beyonce
Beyoncé Declares Washington, D.C. the 'Eerbody on Mute War Winner'
Ashanti and Nelly attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre
Ashanti and Nelly Cozy Up to Each Other as They Sing Romantic Usher Lyrics in Cute Instagram Story Video