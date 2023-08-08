'Tormented' Megan Thee Stallion Shared Emotional Statement in Court Ahead of Tory Lanez' 10-Year Prison Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion had some choice words for Tory Lanez at his sentencing.

Although Megan did not appear at the hearing for the Canadian rapper's sentencing for shooting and injuring her in July 2020, Rolling Stone reported that prosecutors read a pre-written statement on Monday.

Of Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, Megan wrote that he should be held fully accountable for his actions, including further traumatizing her following the incident.

“I struggle with being present. After everything that occurred I cannot bring myself back to being in the same room with Tory,” Megan wrote in the statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. “I’ve been tormented and terrorized.”

“He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could’ve been dead,” she continued. “He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions.”

She added, "Slowly but surely, I’m healing. But I’ll never be the same. His crime warrants the full weight of the law."

Back in April, Megan also spoke out about Lanez's conviction for the first time in a personal essay with ELLE for the May 2023 issue.

"I don't want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable," wrote the rapper. "Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see."

She added of the verdict, "It was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them."tory



Lanez, 31, has been serving time in jail since the guilty verdict late last year. He faced up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation.

In December 2022, the "Say It" rapper was was convicted on all three charges against him — assault with a semiautomatic firearm; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

By March 2023, Lanez filed an appeal, but was denied a new trial in May, as reported by FOX 11 Los Angeles, KTLA and KABC.

His request for a new trial was rejected by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, per the outlets. One day prior, Lanez's attorney Jose Baez argued that his being found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence was due to procedural errors, prosecutorial misconduct, discovery violations and ineffective counsel.

After the motion was denied, Lanez reportedly told Herriford, "Your honor, please don't ruin my life."